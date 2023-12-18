‘The Voice’ Finale: 3 Fast Facts About Huntley of Team Niall

The first episode of the two-part finale of The Voice airs tonight, December 18, and the final five contestants will be facing off against each other for the crown. If you’ve been wondering about Huntley from Team Niall, the long-haired rocker from Virginia, here’s what you need to know.

Huntley Has Appeared on Two Seasons of American Idol

Michael Huntley, known professionally as Huntley, appeared on two seasons of American Idol, once winning a Golden Ticket to continue on to Hollywood Week. He also won the Virginia version of the show, Fredericksburg Idol, bringing local fame to his hometown. Now on The Voice, he received the coveted four-chair turn, allowing him to choose which team he would be on. The judges turned within the first verse of his song, The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels.”

He Plays in a Local Band in his Home State

Before launching his solo career, Huntley fronted the band Lucys Letdown, which toured regionally all over Virginia. The judges on The Voice have compared his vocals to Chris Stapleton, Bradley Nowell from Sublime, and Radiohead. John Legend said his voice has “polish” and sounds like he’s performed on big stages before, while Niall Horan wanted him for his team immediately, stating, “You sing your own way. You sing very direct. And so much power, and the control that you have, it’s so beautiful to listen to.”

He Released his Debut Single “Holdin On” in 2022

Huntley spent some time in Memphis, Tennessee, writing music and honing his craft, and in 2022, he released his debut single titled “Holdin On.” It’s an ode to perseverance and keeping on when circumstances are less than ideal, and Huntley’s signature strong, raspy vocals seem to almost overwhelm the subtle acoustic guitar. The song has a great sentiment, though, and the accompanying music video takes viewers on a tour of his hometown.

Featured Image by Leon Bennett/WireImage