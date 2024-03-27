‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Performs Mournful Original Tune

After winning season 24 of The Voice, Huntley took some time off to decompress with his family. The Virginia blues-rocker wasted no time getting back to work, though. He wowed the crowd at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville. And recently, the father of two gave his social media following a glimpse into what he is working on at the moment.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Songs ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Wrote for His Band Lucys Letdown]

Huntley Shares Original Song

On Wednesday (March 27,) the 34-year-old Florida native shared a snippet of his latest tune, “Tell Me When It’s Over,” on Instagram. In the video, Huntley sits in the corner of a brightly decorated room strumming on his guitar. The gloomy weather outside the window perfectly mirrors the song’s vibe.

“Nothing like working on an Original tune on a perfect rainy day,” the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption.

Huntley’s gritty vocals shine through on the track, reminding viewers why he took home The Voice crown. So tell me when it’s over / I’ve been living closer to death than life / Lookin’ over my shoulder / I’ve been battlin’ demons left and right

Fans Instantly Fall In Love: ‘The Amount of Raw Emotion”

No matter what Huntley sings, the emotion is always dripping from every word. Fans couldn’t get enough. “pretty…. it sounds like the rain outside,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

Another user commented, “I need an album and a tour, like yesterday! You’re f’ing amazing !!!!”

They weren’t the only ones to express their desire for new material. “I’m shocked you don’t have like 10 albums out since I’ve been a fan of yours before the voice!” one user commented. “Anyway your incredibly talented and I look forward to your album.”

When Can Fans Expect New Music From Huntley?

The vocal powerhouse hasn’t released many details about his forthcoming album. For now, Huntley seems most interested in live performances. The season 24 champion is soaking it all in, and who can blame him? But Huntley has already shown he has staying power, and he intends to maintain it.

“John [Legend] said he can see me singing in arenas around the world and that’s something I’m very hungry for,” Huntley told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “Y’all are not getting rid of me!”