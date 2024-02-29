The Meaning Behind Huntley’s Pre-‘Voice’ Debut Single “Holdin’ On”

Years before competing on The Voice, season 24 winner Huntley started releasing music on YouTube. Going by his full name, Michael Huntley, the singer and songwriter released two videos in 2015, including his cover of The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1973 song “Can’t You See” and a stripped-back acoustic version of The Darkness‘ 2003 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”



While working as a booking agent for musicians in Virginia later on, Huntley also fronted the band Lucys Letdown. A blend of funk, modern, and classic rock, the band released a series of songs, written by Huntley, including “Kickin Stones,” “Loose Cannon,” “Chariots,” and “Dead Man Walking,” and played venues and festivals throughout Virginia.



On October 16, 2023, Huntley received a four-chair turn for his performance of The Black Crowes‘ 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels.” His 6-year-old daughter Stella even picked her father’s coach, Niall Horan, who became his perfect partner throughout the singing competition.

During his time on The Voice, Huntley knocked out each performance with explosive covers of The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help from My Friends,” Tom Odell‘s “Another Love,” and Icelandic band Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go,” along with Creed’s “Higher” and rendition of Bob Dylan‘s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” which he performed with Horan, during the finale.



A year before being crowned winner of The Voice, Huntley started making music again after stepping away for several years to spend time with his family. After becoming a father to daughter Stella in 2016 and son Michael Jr. in 2021, Huntley returned to music and released his debut single “Holdin’ On” in 2022.

“Keep Pushin’ Till the Wheels Fall Off”

“Holdin’ On” is an anthem for persistence and chronicles Huntley’s struggles trying to make it in music.



You can take all my pennies till my pockets, they run dry

You can starve the soul inside me

You can leave me high and die

I’ve had my ups I’ve had my downs

I’ve been kicked and knocked around

There ain’t nothin’ that the Devil can throw

I’ll keep pushin’ till the wheels fall off



I’m Holdin’ On and I’m not letting go

I’m Holdin’ On till the sun of tomorrow

You can take me anywhere and I’ll still be just who I was and if seein is believin’ then

I’m Holdin On I’m Holdin’ On

I’m Holdin On I’m Holdin’ On

“I had a moment where I was having an imposter syndrome,” Huntley told American Songwriter in 2023, a day after winning The Voice, of his insecurities early on during The Voice. “I just felt like there’s all these great singers, technical singers, and beautiful people.”



He added, “I wasn’t sure if I had a place. I furthered in the competition, and with how uplifting everybody else was on the show, it made me feel like I did belong. I just leaned on God and being prepared.”

Before The Voice, Huntley’s career and personal life was filled with twists and turns, but he said the show helped him figure out what direction, musically, he’d like to go from this point forward.



“This show helped me find what brand I am,” said Huntley. “I don’t want to set myself as one thing, but I want to show the true nature of my voice and writing.”

