Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, March 25, 2024? How to Watch

The Voice is returning tonight (March 25) for part three of the Battles, and the teams are being whittled down and shaken up slowly but surely. Catch this week’s episodes on Monday at 8 pm Eastern, and Tuesday at 9 pm Eastern. The Voice airs on NBC and on Peacock the next day.

On last week’s episodes, the teams got a little smaller as the Battles continued and contestants fought for their place. The match-ups have been making it hard for the coaches to make decisions, such as night one’s pairing of Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester which had John Legend using his Playoff Pass.

Additionally, Reba McEntire had a tough choice between Asher HaVon and Alyssa Crosby, eventually choosing Asher. Alyssa didn’t go home though, as she was stolen over to Chance’s team immediately.

The Voice Battles Heat Up with More Playoff Passes, Eliminations, and Steals

The second night of the Battles had more than one coach throwing the word “steal” around following Maddi Jane and Nadège’s electric performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” They put a modern spin on the classic song, which had Chance proudly exclaiming “That’s my team!” when they were finished.

“Somebody’s going to use a steal,” Dan Smyers said, quickly reminding Chance that The Voice is still a competition, not only between the artists but between the coaches as well. “It may not be your team anymore.”

“You found your own ways of being yourself while also being great together,” Legend told the two singers, admitting that he was “so jealous” they weren’t on Team Legend.

Ultimately, Chance chose Maddi Jane to advance, and both Dan + Shay and John Legend hit their Steal buttons for Nadège. However, Chance shut their dreams down by one-upping them with his Playoff Pass button, sending Nadège forward in the competition.

The Voice gave fans a sneak peek of tonight’s episode recently. Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo will take the stage tonight, with Kyle singing in Spanish for the first time as the two sing a rendition of Jason Mraz’s “Lucky.” Fans are already rooting for Madison to win the battle, but want Kyle’s hard work and dedication to learning to sing in Spanish to be recognized.

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC