‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley & His Band Belt out “Uptown Funk” While Cruising in an Uber

Wanting to break into the music industry, Huntley decided to audition for The Voice. Unknown to him at that time, he was on his way to become the winner of season 24. But before he heard his name called for the last time, the singer went through numerous grueling weeks to get on that stage. And with the support of his fans, Huntley not only won The Voice but has continued to ride that wave of success throughout Nashville. Performing numerous times since walking off the stage of The Voice, the performer recently shared a video of what it looks like to take a road trip with the band.

Posting a video on Instagram, Huntley is shown nestled up with his band as they travel down the road. Although a sizable Uber, the band and Huntley seemed somewhat compact as they traveled. But that didn’t remotely put a damper on their spirits as they decided to warm up a little bit, singing “Uptown Funk”. Already a popular song, the band added their own little touch to the hit. Captioning the post, Huntley wrote, “Uber driver wanted to know how we warm up before gigs.”

The NFL Can’t Get Enough Of Huntley

While performing in Nashville, Huntley’s stardom expanded far outside Nashville as back in January he performed for the NFL. With the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wildcard game, the NFL decided to bring in the singer to perform the national anthem.

Although living in Virginia, Huntley once lived in Florida with his family. Excited about the opportunity, he said, “If you know me, you know my whole life I’ve been obsessed with two things, one being music and the other is my love for the Buccaneers. I found out this week that I’ll be singing the National Anthem for Prime Time Football on Monday night for the wildcard game between the Buccaneers and the Eagles. God is so good.”

That wasn’t Huntley’s first performance for the NFL as back in December 2023, he performed the national anthem for the Buffalo Bills as they competed against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Huntley continuing to share his voice with the world, his stardom grows with each new performance.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)