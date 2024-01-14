Rosanne Cash Snaps Power Trio Photo With Jeff Tweedy & Elvis Costello During a “Giddy Day” at 30A Songwriters Festival

A star-studded 30A Songwriters Festival took place this weekend in South Walton, Florida, featuring Grace Potter, Rodney Crowell, and KT Tunstall, among hundreds of others. Among them were musicians Elvis Costello, Jeff Tweedy, and Rosanne Cash, who posed together for a photo.

Cash posted the photo of the three of them on Instagram, writing, “A giddy day at [30A Festival]. My pals [Elvis Costello] and [Jeff Tweedy] came to hear my set, and Elvis came out to sing ‘Farewell, Angelina’ with me. I stayed to hear Jeff’s set, which was so beautiful and inspiring. A wonderful—if chilly—day, and many thanks to the devoted audience who comes out every year.”

Festival Spans Multiple Genres

It was indeed a bit of a cold weekend in Florida, but the festival persevered for its 15th year. Cash, Costello, Tweedy, Crowell, Potter, and Tunstall are headlining the four-day festival, which ends Monday (January 15). This lineup also includes Steve Earle, John Oates, Chapel Hart, Shelby Lynne, and Black Opry Revue, among the 170 artists taking the stages. The festival is dedicated to showcasing artists and original songwriters across all genres.

According to the 30A website, many songwriters kick off their tours with the festival, enjoying the intimacy of the venues that promotes a deeper connection between artist and audience. Additionally, 30A is a fundraiser for the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, which has been the center of the community for more than 30 years.

Cash Looks Forward

Rosanne Cash has a lot to celebrate already, as last year marked the 30th anniversary of her album The Wheel, which she worked on with her husband John Leventhal before they were together. In an exclusive interview with American Songwriter, Cash spoke about the significance of those songs and the anniversary.

“I’m excited about what’s next,” she says, after sharing that she doesn’t like looking back at old work. “But having said that, the trajectory of everything that we’ve done together started with that record, and it was a real watershed moment in both of our lives.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

