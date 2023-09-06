Jessica Simpson on How Moving to Nashville Directed Her Back to Making Music

Jessica Simpson has relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville to restart her career. Living in Nashville has inspired Simpson to continue her planned return to music. The singer released her most recent album, Happy Christmas, in 2010.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy,’” said Simpson, 43, on her new beginning. “It’s because I’m not on guard. I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities—it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”

In 2020, Simpson released six songs in the audiobook for her memoir, Open Book, followed by a cover of the Nothing But Thieves’ song “Particles” in 2021. She recently revealed that she had a health scare in June 2023, which she said was caused by flying back and forth to Nashville three times per month.

Now, Simpson, who bought back her fashion company in 2021, which she originally sold in 2015, added that she is returning to music with limited time since he is a mother of three children with former football player Eric Johnson. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife,” said Simpson in another interview earlier this year. “I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me [perform].”

[RELATED: Is Jessica Simpson Making a Musical Comeback?]

On her return to music, Simpson also said she’s not nervous this time around. “If you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened, but now, I know exactly what I want,” said Simpson. “I’m building my own platform. I’m doing it for the first time—the way I would—without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It’s all me.”

Simpson said she gets “chills” when she thinks about returning to the studio. “I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it’s going to be really powerful,” she said.

“And I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music and I know exactly what it is I want to do.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images