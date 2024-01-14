Rosanne Cash Joined by Elvis Costello for “Farewell, Angelina” Performance at 30A Songwriters Festival

One of the headliners at the 15th annual 30A Songwriters Festival this weekend (January 12-15) in South Walton, Florida, Rosanne Cash posted a series of photos on Instagram to showcase the experience. She first posted a photo of herself with fellow headliners Elvis Costello and Jeff Tweedy, then a few of her rehearsing and performing with husband John Leventhal.

Also in her caption, Cash shouted out Costello for joining her during her set. The two performed Joan Baez’s “Farewell, Angelina” for the gathered audience, with fans in the comment section praising the performance and the song.

“A giddy day at [30A Songwriters Festival],” Cash wrote in her caption. “My pals [Elvis Costello] and [Jeff Tweedy] came to hear my set, and Elvis came out to sing ‘Farewell, Angelina’ with me. I stayed to hear Jeff’s set, which was so beautiful and inspiring. A wonderful—if chilly—day, and many thanks to the devoted audience who comes out every year.”

Cash Fans Want More “Farewell, Angelina”

“Farewell, Angelina” is a song Bob Dylan wrote in the mid-1960s, and was recorded by Joan Baez for her 1965 album of the same name. Dylan allegedly once tried to record the song, then gave up on all future attempts. Baez then took a crack at it, making the song about half as long as the original and including a string bass, a shift from the traditional folk sound.

Cash’s fans were ecstatic that she and Costello did a rendition of “Farewell, Angelina,” asking where they could hear the set and if Cash has plans to record a version.

“Would love it if you and John [Leventhal] could record Farewell Angelina you do such a beautiful job of it,” wrote one fan on Cash’s post. Other fans wished they were there to see the set, while a few expressed their excitement to see Cash at City Winery in an upcoming show. One fan called Cash, Costello, and Tweedy the “Power Trio,” and another was surprised to see how “bundled up” they all were while in Florida. It was a chilly weekend at the beaches, apparently cold enough for puffer jackets and fur-lined hats.

