Morgan Myles Takes on Bonnie Tyler’s Hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” for ‘Voice’ Finale

Mirroring Bonnie Tyler’s snow white gown in the 1983 video for “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Nashville singer and songwriter Morgan Myles stepped out in similar fashion, sharing her celestial rendition of the pop classic.

Capturing Tyler’s rasp and grit in her vocals, Myles was center stage, surrounded by a choir, for the captivating performance, Myles’ first of two final performances on The Voice finale on Dec. 12.

“You made me want to cry during that performance,” said Myles’ coach Camila Cabello, who was visibly moved. “I just want this for you so bad. You deserve to win ‘The Voice.’”

Tasked with singing one uptempo song and a second expressing “thanks” to someone or something in their lives, Myles took on Little Big Town‘s 2014 hit “Girl Crush” as her last piece. Dedicated to her parents, Myles’ song choice also reminded everyone of her country roots.

Her more angsty rendition made John Legend name her the “best country singer I’ve seen since I’ve been on ‘The Voice.’ ”

Cabello added, “Morgan is country and she always has been, but from the beginning, she’s always been her own unique, original, versatile expression of country. People love her because she’s authentic, she’s vulnerable, and she’s her type of country.”

Myles first earned her spot on season 22 of The Voice with a four-chair turn for her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 hit “Hallelujah,” and later earned her place in the top 10 with a cover of Beyoncé’s 2008 single “If I Were a Boy.” Vying for her spot in the top 5, Myles gave a stirring performance of Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way.”

A Pennsylvania native, Myles has been based in Nashville for the past 16 years and released her debut EP, Therapy, in 2020.

Photos by Trae Patton / NBC