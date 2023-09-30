Olivia Rodrigo Joins Sheryl Crow for “If It Makes You Happy” In Nashville

Pop singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo surprised attendees during an intimate performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe on Friday night (September 29). Sheryl Crow made an unannounced appearance during the set to perform a rendition of her hit 1996 single, “If It Makes You Happy.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Pinch me! Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!!” Rodrigo writes in an Instagram photo caption, which includes a snapshot of the two artists posed beside each other, holding issues of Vogue. “What an honor!!!!”

Other fan-captured videos from the night show Rodrigo performing tracks from her latest album, GUTS, including “vampire,” “making the bed” and “lacy.”

[RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Braves Growing Up on GUTS]

The pair’s surprise duet wasn’t the first time the two musical talents have come together on stage. Last year, Crow presented Rodrigo with a Billboard Women In Music Award, praising the 20-year-old’s artistry.

“Her songs have a visceral power to them that touches your core,” Crow stated during the 2022 award ceremony. “I say to you, Olivia: ‘You’re going to be around for a very long time.'”

During the event, Rodrigo also shared her love for Crow’s music. “I’m such a massive fan of you and your songwriting and I’m so grateful that you’re here,” she explained. “It really means the world.”

Rodrigo is enjoy a bit of downtime after a whirlwind of promotion around GUTS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart upon its release on September 8. On February 23, she’ll kick off her extensive 2024 GUTS World Tour, featuring support from The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf on select dates. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Olivia Rodrigo’s official website.

Photo on left by Zamar Velez, Courtesy of Universal Music Group; Photo on right by Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Universal Music Group