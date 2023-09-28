The Surprising Meaning Behind Amy Winehouse’s Groovy Hit “Valerie”

In 2007, Amy Winehouse was still promoting her hit sophomore album Back to Black when she unexpectedly found success again. Mark Ronson, the producer behind her breakout album, recruited Winehouse to provide vocals on a track for his album, Version.

The result of their collaboration was “Valerie,” which became a No. 2 hit in the U.K. and earned global acclaim, accelerating the already rapid climb of Winehouse’s music career. Although many think the track is an original composition from the late singer/songwriter, the song had already become a hit for another celebrated English act.

The Original

“Valerie” was written by Dave McCabe, the lead vocalist and guitarist of indie rock outfit The Zutons. The band released their debut album Who Killed…… The Zutons? in 2004, right as a new batch of English-based rock acts were making their mark on the scene. Their groovy, experimental sound connected with listeners, bringing tracks like “Pressure Point,” “Don’t Ever Think (Too Much),” and “Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?” into the Top 20 on the U.K. Singles chart.

In 2006, they earned another radio hit with “Valerie,” which features a bold horn section and slow-building pace that echoed the soundscape of the other tracks off The Zutons’ second record, Tired of Hanging Around.

According to a 2019 interview with Vice, the lyrics of “Valerie” were inspired by a makeup artist named Valerie Star, who was in a relationship with McCabe. Star was set to fly to the U.K. to visit McCabe when she was arrested for driving with a suspended license, causing the trip to be canceled. He reacted to the news by quickly jotting down some lyrics while riding in the back of a taxi, which eventually turned into the song “Valerie.”

The Cover

Just a short time after The Zutons released “Valerie” as a single, Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse found themselves in the studio together. The pair were struggling to find the right song to record for Ronson’s collaborative album, which features a mix of tracks sonically inspired by classic soul.

Eventually, Winehouse suggested trying her hand at a take on The Zutons’ hit, and Ronson obliged. “I wasn’t sure how it would work, but she went into the studio and tried it,” he told The Independent in an interview from 2011. “I loved it.”

Together, Winehouse and Ronson transformed McCabe’s creation into something brand new. Sadly, the stellar track would mark one of the pair’s final collaborations. On July 23, 2011, Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at her London home. She was 27.

Although “Valerie” reminds us of the caliber of talent lost with Winehouse’s passing, it also represents three immensely talented and creative minds. Revisit Amy Winehouse’s take on “Valerie,” a cut from Mark Ronson’s acclaimed album Version, below:

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images