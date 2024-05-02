Jeff Rosenstock Announces ‘Potentially Infinite’ Brooklyn Residency in 2024

Multi-instrumentalist rocker Jeff Rosenstock has just announced a potentially infinite new residency in Brooklyn, New York this year. According to an X post from the singer/songwriter, Rosenstock will perform on August 21 at Brooklyn’s Warsaw Concerts venue in Greenpoint.

The “potentially infinite” part is what makes this residency-in-the-making so interesting. Assuming that the August 21 date sells out, Rosenstock will continue to play regular sets every week until the concerts in question stop selling out. The residency could just last one day, or it could last months. It’s a fascinating approach, to say the least.

“Look, I know our last few shows in the area have either been a bit pricey, at a venue no one likes traveling to, or sold out very very quickly,” said Rosenstock in a statement. “So we wanted to do something special in Brooklyn, something where everyone can go.”

The first (and hopefully not last) date of the Jeff Rosenstock 2024 Residency will be Wednesday, August 21 in Brooklyn (Greenpoint), New York at Warsaw. No supporting acts have been announced.

ALRIGHT WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK TO BROOKLYN THIS SUMMER, STARTING 8/21 PLAYING POTENTIALLY INFINITE SHOWS @ OUR BELOVED WARSAW IN GREENPOINT. TIX ON SALE TOMORROW 12 PM, IF A SHOW SELLS OUT WE DO ANOTHER ONE. DIFFERENT SETS EVERY NIGHT LETSGOOOOOO!

POSTER ART BY @dashawnmahone pic.twitter.com/4TXFp4BylL — Jeff Rosenstock (@jeffrosenstock) May 1, 2024

The first date of the Jeff Rosenstock 2024 Residency appears to be a Live Nation event, so Ticketmaster will be your main spot to find tickets. Tickets are on sale now.

If Ticketmaster sells out (which would be an excellent thing for the residency’s sake), you can always see if there are extra tickets available over at Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets to sold-out shows or residencies, and your purchase will be protected from scams from the FanProtect Program. Give it a go!

Get your tickets soon and let’s sell this residency out for the sake of ska punk!!

August 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw Concerts

Photo courtesy of Jeff Rosenstock’s official Facebook page

