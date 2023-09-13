3 Books Every *NSYNC Fan Should Read

More than 20 years have passed since record-breaking boy band *NSYNC released an album, but their career is currently going through a surprise resurgence. Weeks of rumors and speculation from dedicated fans were confirmed when the group made a surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards. Although they didn’t perform, their arrival signaled to many that a larger project may be in the works for the former chart-toppers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick have endured many changes over the past two decades. In the years following *NSYNC’s disbandment, each has pursued their own solo careers and personal goals. Now, the dedicated young fans who once helped *NSYNC become a worldwide success are itching for a chance to relive their youth and the songs that helped define it.

[RELATED: Mysterious Trolls Movie Posters Tease a New *NSYNC Song]

As we all wait to see what the band has up their sleeve in terms of new music and a possible reunion tour, it’s the perfect time for a little refresher. From personal memoirs to a deep dive into the darker dynamics of their massive music career, these *NSYNC books are must-reads for any fan.

1. Out of Sync

Lance Bass bares his soul in this stunning 2008 autobiography, which takes readers through his early years in rural Mississippi to the chaos of becoming one of the biggest stars in pop music history. Out of Sync also sheds light on Bass’s experience as a gay man and the pressure of hiding his sexuality while standing in the blinding spotlight of fame.

2. The Hit Charade: Lou Pearlman, Boy Bands, and the Biggest Ponzi Scheme in U.S. History

A captivating but challenging read, The Hit Charade gives readers insight into the mind of Lou Pearlman, who formed both the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. Author Tyler Gray offers rare first-hand recollections from Pearlman, shared while serving time in prison for his role in operating a massive Ponzi scheme. It’s an insightful look into the shocking reality the band members endured during their career peak as Pearlman fraudulently funneled profits to himself.

3. Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me

This 2018 memoir from Justin Timberlake is exactly what it advertises itself to be. Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me finds the band member turned solo star reflecting on his childhood, rocky rise to stardom, and the details of his creative processes.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV