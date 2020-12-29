NAMM launches its virtual ‘Believe In Music’ week next month with a big musical salvo, announcing appearances from Garth Brooks and Melissa Etheridge, who are receiving NAMM’s “Music for Life” award.

The annual award recognizes artists for their musical accomplishments and inspiring more music makers. The NAMM show is a yearly gathering of music instrument manufacturers, dealers and suppliers where new products are unveiled and business seminars are held.

On Thursday, January 21, Brooks will join NAMM President/CEO Joe Lamond for a conversation about his storied career and adapting in uncertain times. Amid tour cancellations, Brooks launched “Inside Studio G,” a weekly Facebook Live series from his home studio. It airs every Monday on his Facebook page at 7:00 pm EST.

On Friday, January 22, Melissa Etheridge will join Lamond for an interview and discussion about reinvention in the time of COVID and her new venture, EtheridgeTV.com.

In June, Etheridge launched her own live streaming subscription and single ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV. Etheridge plays five unique shows Tuesday-Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PT and has done over 200 live streams in 2020. That same month, Etheridge also announced the launch of The Etheridge Foundation. Through the foundation, the singer said she hopes to raise money to support healthy new research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction.

“NAMM Members are often the folks behind the scenes, creating the tools and technologies that artists use to bring their voice and music to the world. And as kindred musical spirits, we were particularly inspired by this year’s Music for Life recipients for their enduring commitment to musical excellence. When the pandemic disrupted everything, the honorees found new and creative ways to connect and encourage others when it was needed the most,” shares Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO.

Brooks and Etheridge join past recipients of the “Music for Life” award musicians, including Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono, Henry Mancini, Bob Weir, Nancy Wilson and, in 2020, Jason Mraz, among others. The award is traditionally given each January during the global music, pro audio and entertainment technology gathering, The NAMM Show, held in Anaheim, California.

There are plenty of other artists who will be participating during Believe in Music week. Chick Corea, Deadmau5, Diane Warren, Jackson Browne, Lzzy Hale and others are confirmed, with more announcements expected. According to NAMM, Believe in Music week will offer 150-plus interviews; professional development and training sessions for all sectors of the music products, pro audio and entertainment technology industries; and NAMM Foundation education for music educators and administrators, nonprofit professionals and college-aged students and faculty, among others. Education and training tracks include Business, Audio Production and Technology, Entertainment Technology and Artists, as well as others.

Believe in Music week (January 18, 2021) is the online, global gathering to unite and support the people who bring music to the world. To register for free or to learn more, please visit https://attend.believeinmusic.tv