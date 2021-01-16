The annual NAMM music convention in sunny Anaheim, CA is a great in-person networking event for musicians, industry veterans and music store employees to check out the upcoming year’s new music gear from different manufacturers. It’s always a hot ticket that’s hard to score, but with everything virtual this year NAMM is opening up registration to anyone interested.

In place of the in-person event, NAMM has set up Believe In Music- “an interactive marketplace to connect buyers and sellers” – at BelieveInMusic.tv which begins Monday, January 18 through Friday, January 22. Manufacturers including Fender, Gibson, Martin, PRS, Yamaha, Mackie and PreSonus are just a few of the hundreds who will be on hand to demo new product demos. Now is also your chance to see live performances, educational training session, conversations with Garth Brooks, Melissa Etheridge, Jackson Browne and more.

“While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music Week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together,” Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO said. “With a robust marketplace to launch new products and share brand stories, Believe in Music Week will also feature networking and matchmaking for our buyers and our sellers, education for all segments of the industry, and live music and concerts to engage music makers across the world.”

Find out all the FAQ’s and register here: https://attend.believeinmusic.tv/