The Meaning Behind the No. 1 Song Morgan Wallen Wrote For His Mother

“It was actually my first time writing with Miranda,” revealed Morgan Wallen of his No. 1 ballad, “Thought You Should Know.”

Co-written with Miranda Lambert and Nicole Galyon, the track, off Wallen’s third album, One Thing at a Time, was his first collaboration with the “Vice” singer—and not his last.

“I was already a huge fan of Miranda before I even came to town,” added Wallen. “It’s cool to have moments like that, but it’s also cool to experience not only success but something that I’m super proud of with her. She’s awesome, She’s a great musician, great songwriter and I look forward to doing some more with her.”

Wallen’s hit also marked the first No. 1 song for Lambert as a songwriter.

Highs, Lows, and Family

For Wallen, One Thing at a Time is a 36-song record of reflections on his life over the past several years. “This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs, and the lows,” said Wallen, elaborating on the meaning of the songs when the album was released on March 3, 2023.

“It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist—country, alternative, and hip-hop,” he added. “There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music, and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

The Meaning: A Song for “Mama”

Like many of the tracks on the album, “Thought You Should Know” crosses into more familial territory and is a letter, in song, from Wallen to his mother Lesli.

“Thank you Mama,” wrote Wallen when he released the song in 2022. “Dropping this song for you on Mothers Day weekend.”

In the song, Wallen reveals honesty about his life, while praising his mother, and all her sacrifices, while raising him.

What’s goin’ on, mama?

Something just dawned on me

I ain’t been home in some months

Been chasin’ songs and women

Makin’ some bad decisions

God knows I’m drinkin’ too much

Yeah, I know you’ve been worrying ’bout me

You’ve been losin’ sleep since ’93

I thought you should know

That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me

Must’ve finally made their way on through

I thought you should know

I got me a new girl down there in Jefferson City, and

She lets me fish whenever I want to

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

Can you believe I’m on the radio?

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Further into the song, Wallen reveals his attachment to his mother, even while he’s on the road.

Oh, by the way, mama, didn’t mean to ramble on ya

How’s everything back at home?

Yeah, how’s that garden comin’?

Is dad still doing dumb shit?

And how’d he keep you this long?

Yeah, I’m sorry that I called you so late

I just miss you, but anyways

“Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama,” said Lambert in a Facebook post when the song topped the charts. “This is the first number one song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends.”

I thought you should know

That I really like this girl down in Jefferson City, and

Turns out she’s a lot like you

Yeah, I’m still proud of where I came from

Still your only damn son

The bus is leavin’ so I gotta roll

Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know

I thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know

Photo: Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic