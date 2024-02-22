Watch Morgan Wallen Perform New Music in Intimate Pop-Up Show With HARDY & Ernest

Morgan Wallen’s latest song may not have a title yet, but it is already sending shivers down fans’ spines.

Morgan Wallen Performs Acoustic Set for iHeart Radio

The “Thinkin’ Bout Me” singer performed an acoustic set alongside frequent collaborates Ernest and Hardy during a pop-up surprise show for iHeartRadio at SoHo House in Nashville. Then, Wallen debuted a still-untitled song. He strummed along on his guitar as his lyrics told a story of heartbreak drenched in alcohol.

“But the truth is, the 90 proof is telling me lies, lies, lies,” Wallen sang.

It didn’t take long for footage of the new track to make the rounds on social media. Wallen’s fans are clearly chomping at the bit for fresh material.

“I’m so ready for the new music!” one TikTok user wrote. “Good grief his voice!!!”

“One thing I love about him is he’ll never be too good to do small shows,” another user added.

I need Morgan Wallen’s new music nooow — Miranda S. ꨄ (@mirandarecioo) February 1, 2024

Morgan Wallen Is On A Roll

Fans in attendance may very well have heard Wallen’s next No. 1 hit for the first time. The artist has enjoyed immense success in recent years, with the first three singles off his 2023 album One Thing At A Time topping Billboard’s Hot Country.

The lead single, “You Proof,” broke the record for longest-running No. 1 after 10 weeks atop Country Airplay.

Later, Wallen nabbed his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with the album’s third single, “Last Night.”

Morgan Wallen Teases New Music

It certainly seems something is brewing with Wallen. Last month, the country superstar shared a snippet of his ballad “I Guess.”

Fans have been requesting Wallen return to his roots, and he appeared to be listening with “I Guess.” The gritty tune finds the singer asking, “If I’m so awful, then why’d you stick around this long? And if it’s the whiskey, then why you keep on pulling it off the shelf?”

Between “I Guess” and the recent Soho House performance, it appears fans clamoring for a new Wallen album just may get their wish soon.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images