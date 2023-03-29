7 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgan Wallen Wrote for Other Artists

After competing on the sixth season of The Voice in 2014, Morgan Wallen moved to Nashville a year later and released his first single “Spin You Around” and his EP Stand Alone.

By 2018, Wallen’s debut album, If I Know Me, produced three No. 1 singles, including “Whiskey Glasses,” “Chasin’ You,” and his Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Up Down.” Around this time, Wallen was also pairing off some of his songs with artists, including Jason Aldean and A Thousand Horses.

After picking up the CMA for Best New Artist in 2019, Wallen has continued topping the charts with 12 No. 1 singles—many of his most recent 36-track album, One Thing At A Time. The album is his second No. 1 release following his 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album in 2021, which also won an ACM for Album of the Year.

Within less than a decade, Wallen has also collaborated with everyone from Keith Urban and Diplo, to rapper Lil Durk, among others.

Here’s a look at seven songs Wallen wrote for other artists.

1. “Preachin’ to the Choir,” A Thousand Horses (2017)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Heather Morgan, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

On their 2017 release Bridges, A Thousand Horses recorded a live version of their breakthrough hit “Smoke” in Printer’s Alley in Nashville, Tennessee. The deluxe EP also features new tracks, including Wallen’s “Preachin’ to the Choir,” which also made the cut.

“‘Preachin’ to the Choir’ is the working people’s anthem,” said singer Michael Hobby. “It’s about the people that give it 100 percent and are an all-in, all-out kind of crowd. They work hard. They love hard, and they play hard.”

I’m either all in, or all out

I’m in the wooden pew Sunday mornin’ party crowd

If no one else will drink it, then you know I will

And wake up in the mornin’ with some Baptist guilt

Every tattoo’s got a story to tell

Mama said she’s prayin’ hard to keep me outta hell

But whiskey tastes better when you chase it with a beer

But I ain’t tellin’ nothing new to nobody here

2. “You Make It Easy,” Jason Aldean (2017)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt

Written by Wallen, along with Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, and Jordan Schmidt, “You Make It Easy” was recorded by Jason Aldean and released on his eighth album, Rearview Town. The soulful ballad, which hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, unravels all the ways a better half can become one’s saving grace.

You took all my rough around the edges

Never let it ruffle up your feathers, angel

Yeah, I’m down for life, you got me wrapped around your finger

And I like it just in case you can’t tell

You make it easy lovin’ up on you

Make it easy with every little thing you do

You’re my sunshine in the darkest days

My better half, my savin’ grace

You make me who I wanna be

You make it easy

3. “The Fall,” Dallas Smith (2019)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell

Wallen co-wrote the title track for Canadian country singer Dallas Smith’s EP, The Fall. Along with Wallen, Hardy, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line), Brett Eldredge, Randy Houser, and Steven Lee Olsen are some of the other featured songwriters on Smith’s EP.

We were flying on a warm breeze

And before we knew that June turned into July

Which flew by, then that August wind came blowin’ in

And it blew by, it was a good time

And then it was goodbye

4. “Heartless,” Diplo, featuring Morgan Wallen (2019)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Diplo, King Henry, Ernest Keith Smith, Charlie Handsome, Ryan Hurd

Marking his first country music project in 2019, DJ and musician Diplo presented a collection of songs under his real name, Thomas Wesley. Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil features collaborations with Thomas Rhett, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Zac Brown, Jonas Brothers, and Orville Peck, among others. Wallen co-wrote the single “Heartless” and is also featured on the track and in the video.

Wallen later re-recorded “Heartless” as more of a country song, and included it on his second album Dangerous: The Double Album.

Monday night was definitely not our night

Tuesday night was just another fight

Wednesday, I thought everything would change

Thursday came and it was still the same

Friday night, we went out on the town

Saturday, we should have burned it down

Sunday morning came and now you’re gone

I should probably know this shit by now

5. “Broadway Girls,” Lil Durk, featuring Morgan Wallen (2021)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Lil Durk, Eskeerdo, Charlie Handsome, Ernest Keith Smith, Grady Block, Rocky Block, Joe Reeves

Released on rapper Lil Durk’s seventh album, 7220, “Broadway Girls” made it into the Top 10 on the country chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In the video, Wallen and Durk can be seen hanging out at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop bar—a nod to one of the verses, I met her down at Aldean’s—and walking down Broadway in downtown Nashville.

They town just told me, “Don’t trust ’em”

Broadway girls a trap

They on me, they tryna finesse me

They see me with Morgan and know that I rap

My horse is Porsches, turnin’ me on

I jump on a horse, she get on the back

I went to the bar to go buy her a drink

She listen to P!nk, she told me she not into rap

6. “Wild As Her,” Tyler Joe Miller (2022)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Brett Tyler, Kelly Archer

After releasing his 2020 debut EP, Sometimes I Don’t, But Sometimes I Do, Canadian country singer Tyler Joe Miller continued releasing a number of singles, including “Wild As Her” in 2022. Co-written by Wallen, the song isn’t a “typical love song,” according to Miller. “It’s the hopeful chase of a guy trying to get, and keep, this girl around who’s an untameable rolling stone,” he said.

She never wanted to be white picket fenced in

Her hearts like a feather in a Tennessee wind

A sea salt breeze’ll bring her to life

And all them other boys say she’s a goodbye girl

She’ll wreck your world

Leave before the mornin’ sun

But here she is free layin’ next to me

‘Cause I ain’t tryna tame her love

7. “Brown Eyes Baby,” Keith Urban (2022)

Written by Morgan Wallen, Josh Thompson, Rodney Clawson, Will Bundy

The third single off Keith Urban‘s upcoming 12th album, “Brown Eyes Baby” is a track the singer said he instantly “fell in love” with once he heard it. “It was just one of those visceral reactions to a song that sometimes, it’s more about the way I feel hearing it than anything else,” said Urban. “I’m not really analyzing why I like the song. I just loved it.”

Urban added, “If I’m looking for a song that I haven’t written, it’s gonna be just having a reaction to it that I feel. I know this song. I know this person. I know this scene. This song feels like me.”

You made up your mind

Got off the couch

You did up your hair, now you’re going out

You put on that party dress

Even though your heart’s a mess

Your friends swung by

You jumped in the car

You walked in here and now here we are

Puttin’ the hurtin’ on some José

And catchin’ up while the band plays

You say you miss the girl you used to be

Bet I can find her if you let me

