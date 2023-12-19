Watch Huntley Take ‘The Voice’ Fans “Higher” With Rocking Performance of a Creed Classic: “You’re Beyond This Show”

Never let it be said that Huntley doesn’t know how to put on a show. The Voice contestant brought a rock stadium concert to the small stage with his cover of Creed’s “Higher.”

The song proved to be a match made in heaven. Huntley perfectly matched Creed singer Scott Stapp’s vocal registry in that it almost sounded identical to the original. Both have this certain harshness to their voice but also the range to sing to the rooftops.

It was enough to make Coach Niall Horan say, “We’re not going to have a studio roof next season. It’s just been blown off.”

For his performance, Huntley combined sound and fury. His performance featured bright lights with a raiseable platform and digital flames. Huntley’s rendition of the song closed out The Voice in style and gives voters plenty to think about.

For Coach Gwen Stefani, Huntley’s cover brought her back in time to listening to Creed perform the original. She said, “We’re like having déjà vu right now. Like wait a minute, am I in ’95 again? The nuances of your voice, the details of what you do, I don’t think people out there understand how good you are. You are incredible. I am so happy for you to have this moment.”

Is Huntley Beyond “The Voice?”

However, for Coach John Legend, Huntley demonstrated a range that’s beyond The Voice. He believed that the singer should be much farther along in his career and is happy to showcase his talents.

Legend said, “I’ve been saying this since the beginning, I feel like you’re beyond this show. I feel like when I’m watching you I’m watching someone who is already playing arenas. It’s kind of crazy because when I hear you tell stories about nos and how you didn’t believe in this being a possibility for you, I’m like flabbergasted honestly.”

However, it’s ultimately in the hands of voters. Horan is certainly advocating on Huntley’s behalf taking to TikTok. He wrote, “My man Huntley is so insanely talented. Get those votes in while ya can people !! #TEAMNIALL.”

Other fans also commented. One person wrote, “Okay but hear me out Huntley singing Simple Man by Shinedown or Wrong side of heaven by five finger death punch.”

Another wrote, “His sound is unique and makes the people crave more. His stage presence is Viking. His character is humble. The Full Package.”

Still another commented, “He’s a magnificent performer and makes you FEEL everything he’s sung.”

[Photo by NBC/The Voice]