Scott Stapp Teases New Creed Music: “I Think It’s Gonna be Beautiful, Man”

There may be a new album in Creed’s future. Lead singer Scott Stapp recently teased the band is working on new music.

Stapp appeared on the SiriusXM radio show Trunk Nation to discuss the band’s upcoming tour. Creed has reunited after 11 years apart. Creed originally disbanded in 2004 but reunited for a few years in 2009. Rather than just doing their greatest hits, Stapp is teasing some new music in the works.

“[Guitarist] Mark [Tremonti] and I were together a couple days ago doing something like, some secret thing I can’t share,” he said, via Blabbermouth. “But we were hanging out for a couple days and as we were hanging out, we just began talking about how we wrote [our 1999 album] Human Clay, and we wrote ‘Human Clay’ while on the road touring My Own Prison.”

For those two albums, Stapp revealed wrote all the music during soundchecks. The band literally was trying to stay one step ahead of the audience, often demoing new material just days after they wrote it to fill sets.

Stapp Teases New Creed Music on the Horizon

“And we wrote it at, during soundchecks, 80 percent, 90 percent of that record was written on stage during soundcheck,” the Creed frontman continued. “And you know what we’d do? We’d write a song and we’d get it tight and play it within three or four days of writing it, because we didn’t have enough material with just that one record to be a headliner. But we were headlining shows, so we didn’t want to fill our set with covers. So we were writing on the fly and just playing new songs, as we wrote them.”

The trip down memory lane caused the bandmates to feel nostalgic. Both realized how much they enjoyed writing music together.

“I could see in his eye, and I was feeling it too, that I think there’s gonna be some writing happening and it’s gonna be organic and I think it’s gonna be beautiful, man, if we get back to that place and that chemistry, which I think we’re gonna fall right back into once we start playing these songs together and we reconnect with through our relationships, through the songs that we created together.”

Stapp is optimistic about the future of the band.

“I think we’re all in a fresh space and I definitely think the creative juices are gonna flow. And so I definitely think there’s hope for some new music.”

