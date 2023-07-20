Jelly Roll Fulfills Beloved Fan’s Dying Wish

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie helped fulfill the dying wish of Suzanne Durham of Nashville, who is currently battling cancer. Durham met the “Son of a Sinner” singer after her wish was granted by a nonprofit James Bess Foundation.

In a video posted to TikTok by the James Bess Foundation, Durham explained that she is battling stage four cancer, and her dying wish would be to meet one of her favorite musicians, Jelly Roll. “Suzanne is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She is now battling stage four cancer and doctors have given her less than 5 months to live,” a caption on the post read. “Her dying wish is to meet, have dinner with, and attend a concert of @Jelly Roll. It is our sincere hope to grant this amazing women’s wish!”

In a heartwarming turn of events, Durham got her wish. Another video posted to TikTok showcased Durham and Jelly Roll embracing. The video also depicts Durham and her friends singing various songs with the rapper.

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, who hosts the podcast Dumb Blonde, also got the opportunity to spend time with Durham. Bunnie recently detailed the experience in a Facebook video.

“When I tell you it was chicken soup for the soul and everything I needed at that moment, God really works in mysterious ways, because just seeing this woman that has been given, I believe, five months to live, who has spent her entire life trying to help other people…that’s what life is all about,” Bunnie stated. “We never know when our last breath on earth is here.

“If you want to waste your time spreading toxicity and dwelling on things that don’t f–king matter and don’t inspire people, I would much rather inspire people than impress people,” the podcast host continued. “I want to leave here with people being like, ‘Dude. She touched my life. She helped me out of a dark spot.’ That’s what I want to do. And that’s what I live for. I don’t care what anybody has to say about me. If they like me, if they don’t like me, cool. Don’t care. Cause you know what? If Suzanne was given five months to live and she chose to live her last five months inspiring people, that alone is enough motivation for me to want to do the same.”

Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images