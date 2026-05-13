3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From 1971 That We Still Listen to Today

In 1971, a lot of the best rock songs were released, songs that are still revered today. These are three of the most nostalgic rock songs that came out in 1971. They are so good that music fans still love to listen to them today.

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“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

There may not be a more nostalgic song from the 70s than “Stairway To Heaven”. Used in countless proms, parties, and special events throughout the decade and beyond, “Stairway To Heaven” is without doubt among Led Zeppelin’s biggest songs.

“Stairway To Heaven” did not become a hit at radio for Led Zeppelin, likely because the song is more than eight minutes long.

Written by band members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, “Stairway To Heaven” begins with, “There’s a lady who’s sure all that glitters is gold / And she’s buying a stairway to Heaven / When she gets there she knows, if the stores are all closed / With a word she can get what she came for / Ooh, ooh, and she’s buying a stairway to Heaven.”

In the years since “Stairway To Heaven” was released, fans have tried to make sense of the song. To some degree, so has Plant.

“I struggle with some of the lyrics from particular periods of time. Maybe I was still trying to work out what I was talking about,” he admits.

“Brown Sugar” by The Rolling Stones

One of The Rolling Stones’ biggest hits, “Brown Sugar” is on their Sticky Fingers record. The song is written by band members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards,

“Brown Sugar” became a two-week No. 1 hit for the band. The song’s success is surprising since it was considered controversial at the time. “Brown Sugar” references touchy subjects like slavery and interracial relationships. Still, it’s a song that The Rolling Stones performed live for decades after it was released.

The song says, “Gold coast slave ship bound for cotton fields / Sold in a market down in New Orleans / Skydog slaver knows he’s doing alright / Hear him whip the women just around midnight / Brown sugar how come you taste so good? / Brown sugar just like a young girl should.”

“The Wedding Song (There Is Love)” by Paul Stookey

A testament to the eclectic sounds of the 70s, in addition to songs like “Stairway To Heaven” and “Brown Sugar” are sweet, romantic tunes, like “The Wedding Song (There Is Love)”. Although Stookey released plenty of albums, “The Wedding Song (There Is Love)” is his only hit single.

Best known as one-third of the group, Peter, Paul and Mary, Stookey first sang “The Wedding Song (There Is Love)’ at the wedding of his Peter, Paul and Mary’s Peter Yarrow.

“The Wedding Song (There Is Love)” says, “Well, a man shall leave his mother and a woman leave her home / They shall travel on to where the two shall be as one / As it was in the beginning is now and til the end / Woman draws her life from man and gives it back again / And there is love.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images