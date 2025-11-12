Massive Bagpipe Ensemble Rocks Australia With Record-Breaking AC/DC Rendition

Back in 2012, 333 bagpipers gathered together in Bulgaria to set the record for most bagpipers playing a single song. For over a decade, that record remained. But on Wednesday, bagpipers took over Melbourne to not only set a new record but to show their love for the legendary rock band AC/DC. And while having more than a few hit songs to pick from, those musicians in attendance decided to cover “It’s a Long Way to the Top.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Officially called The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash, the celebratory event welcomed a staggering 374 bagpipers. Beating the previous record by 41, the musicians performed “It’s a Long Way to the Top” near Federation Square, which is located on Swanston Street.

[RELATED: ‘Power’ Surge! AC/DC Announces 2026 Leg of Its Power Up Tour with New Concerts in North and South America: Tickets, Tour Dates, & More]

The Special Connection Between Swanston Street And AC/DC

Aside from being able to house the thousands of people who attended, Swanston Street had an interesting history with AC/DC. In 1976, that same street played the backdrop for the music video of “It’s a Long Way to the Top.” In the video, the band performs as they ride on the back of a flatbed truck. That musicians featured members of the Rats of Tobruk Memorial Pipes and Drums.

Now, almost 50 years later and two of those musicians returned to help set the record. Both Les Kenfield and Kevin Conlon found themselves on the set of the music video. At the time, they had no idea they would become part of music history. “It didn’t strike you at the time how big this event is until now. Now it’s one of the greatest things — probably the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Getting to celebrate the history of Swanston Street and set a new record, the event was just the start as AC/DC barreled into town, ready to kick off their Australian tour. Performing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the concert marked their first show in the area in a decade.

With the record now shattered and AC/DC’s return on the horizon, Melbourne once again became the core of rock. And for a few glorious minutes, the city reminded the world that the road to the top will always run through Australia.

(Photo by Ye Myo Khant/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)