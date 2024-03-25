Miranda Lambert Surprises Vegas Audience with a Gender Reveal

Miranda Lambert has come a long way. In 2001, she released her self-titled debut independently. Over two decades later, the “Kerosene” singer is wrapping up her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas. The Texas native pledged to “keep the party going” when she announced she was extending the residency. It seems Lambert has been true to her word as she enters the home stretch.

This weekend at Velvet Rodeo had it all….a gender reveal, surprise guest, my party-lovin family was here, and y’all were on 🔥🔥🔥.



Told y’all we were going big for our last Las Vegas shows 💕 Only 2 more weekends left.



📸 Jeff Johnson pic.twitter.com/s8u7E2xkmQ — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 24, 2024

Miranda Lambert Throws Her Friend the Best Gender Reveal of All Time

During her Saturday (March 23) show, the country star pointed out Cameron Mitchell, her “bestie slash personal assistant,” in the audience.

“She’s pregnant!” announced the Academy of Country Music Awards’ nine-time Female Vocalist of the Year. “And her baby daddy is right here. We hope!”

Lambert then pointed to Danny Mitchell, her keyboardist and also Cameron’s husband.

“We’ve been waiting for like a long time to reveal the gender at this show,” the three-time GRAMMY Award winner said.

She then continued, “To a song called ‘Drunk’ because that’s on brand for our white trash a***es.”

Lambert then launched into a spirited rendition of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” her 2021 debut with Elle King.

As she concluded the final chorus, a pink sea of confetti rained down upon the stage. “It’s a baby girl y’all!” Lambert screamed in exhiliration.

Just Two More Weekends to Catch Velvet Rodeo

Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency has drawn in crowds for more than a year at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The tour’s final dates kicked off March 20 and will continue through April 6. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.and StubHub.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the “White Liar” singer likened her production to a “theme party.” Of course, that theme is “rodeo.”

“If you have a themed party at your house, it’s already sets up to be more fun because everyone has the attitude of dressing up and showing up to have a good time,” Lambert said. “It definitely brings a different energy to the shows, definitely.”

So far, the 40-year-old singer’s looks have been fire — literally. She has even donned a pyro jacket that shoots sparks from the sleeves. It certainly makes “Gunpowder and Lead” that much more dramatic.

