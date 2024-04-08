Miranda Lambert Announces New Tour in 2024 After Closing Residency

Country music star Miranda Lambert does not like to waste time. She just wrapped up her extremely popular Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas this past weekend, and she’s already announced a new US tour! The “Space In My Heart” singer/songwriter will head across the US and hit both coasts for the upcoming tour, and it looks like she’s taking on the trek alone without any supporting acts.

The upcoming Miranda Lambert 2024 Tour will start on April 19 in Ashland, Kentucky at Rock The Country Festival. Unless Lambert adds more tour dates, the tour should end on September 27 in Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound Amphitheater.

Only select shows will have presale events for this tour on April 10 at 10:00 am local. Fans can get access to the presale by signing up for Lambert’s Fan Club. Ticketmaster will also be hosting a few different presale events as well.

General on-sale will go live on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If you’re struggling to find tickets after the presale event, try Stubhub. We tend to recommend this platform before they usually have tickets to sold-out shows, especially for very popular artists like Lambert. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate and protected. It’s worth taking a look, at least.

“I’ve been touring since I was 19 years old,” said Lambert in a statement. “So it was nice to step away from the road for a bit and settle into Vegas. That gave us time to miss touring though, so I cannot wait to get back out there on Elvira, my home away from home, and visit the fans across the country that we haven’t seen in a while.”

April 19 – Ashland, KY – Rock The Country Festival

April 27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

May 24-26 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

June 8 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 5 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley

July 12 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Stampede

July 13 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival

July 17 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair

July 20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

July 27 – Anderson, SC – Rock the Country Festival

August 17 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

August 24 – Houston, TX – Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

August 30 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

August 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 27 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

Photo by Theo Wargo

