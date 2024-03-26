Miranda Lambert Reveals Which of Her Hits Causes The Most Girl Fights

Miranda Lambert would never encourage her fans to “hide their crazy.” The country music firebrand is famous for leaning into emotions that many consider unbecoming of a Southern woman. After all, you “can’t get revenge and keep a spotless reputation.”

The native Texan hasn’t lost her edge at 40. She still leaves room in her setlist for her feistiest hits, like “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Kerosene.” However, the 29-time Academy of Country Music Award winner has had to reconsider where to put them.

Why Did Miranda Lambert Have to Move “Mama’s Broken Heart?”

In September 2022, Lambert spoke to Cowboys and Indians magazine ahead of her Las Vegas residency. The “Me and Charlie Talking” singer will wrap up Velvet Rodeo in April.

Lambert spoke about the “final push” at her concerts, which consists of “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Little Red Wagon,” and “Drunk,” her 2021 hit with Elle King.

Those are the songs that prompt the women in the crowd to “whoop and holler a bit louder” — and sometimes more. Apparently, “Mama’s Broken Heart” has been the catalyst for many a girl fight.

Unfortunately, Lambert said, those fights often spilled into her performance of “The House That Built Me.” The 2010 hit is a sweet homage to the GRAMMY winner’s childhood memories — not exactly the best backdrop for a brawl.

“We had to move [‘Mama’s Broken Heart’] in the set list because we had it right after ‘The House That Built Me’ — or right before ‘The House That Built Me,’ actually — and the girls always get in fights,” the country star said. “And I’d have to wait to start my ballad because they’d have to calm down from “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

Lambert continued, “We do this final push at the end of the show. So, if the girls were fighting, they could just fight through the rest of the set.”

Which Country Star Wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart?”

Lambert was actually never supposed to record “Mama’s Broken Heart.” The tune was in fact a reluctant gift from another Texas native making waves in Nashville — Kacey Musgraves.

Lambert and Musgraves grew up together in East Texas (Lambert in Lindale; the “Follow Your Arrow” singer in nearby Golden.) The two often wrote together before drifting apart as they kicked off their respective careers.

Lambert had to “actually beg for this song,” but Musgraves relented — as long as she was allowed to sing harmony.

Check out Musgraves’ demo of “Mama’s Broken Heart” below.

