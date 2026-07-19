6 Country Singers Who Gave Me All-New Appreciation for a Few Unsung Band Members

The more effortlessly a musician makes playing their instrument look, the easier people will assume it is to play, which is how vocalists got stuck with the stereotype that their instrument requires little to no effort. But I’m not here to defend the lead singers, as hard-working as they may be. I’m here to celebrate the backup vocalists, and more specifically, country music backup vocalists.

Vocal harmonies can make or break a song, and they’re one of the finickiest aspects of a musical performance. Guitars, keys, drums—these all have physical, easily manipulated controls. Singing harmony is a whole lot of mental mechanics to listen to the melody and sing an on-pitch harmony alongside it.

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The best backup vocalists are the ones you hardly even notice because they just sound so natural to the mix. And these six singers could (and do) hold it down on backup with the best of them.

Emmylou Harris

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Emmylou Harris is one of the most prolific backup vocalists in country music history. She’s lent her crystal-clear soprano as accompaniment on tracks by Gram Parsons, whom she credits with teaching her how to sing harmony, Glen Campbell, Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt, Tanya Tucker, and many, many more. Harris has a unique ability to bolster the melody in a substantial way without dominating the overall blend, and there are decades’ worth of pop and country music to prove it.

Phil and Don Everly

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Musical groups like The Everly Brothers make the most compelling cases for the potency of blood harmony. Don and Phil Everly’s sound revolved around their airtight harmonies in songs like “All I Have To Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown”. This kind of harmonizing shows off the human voice at its best potential. There’s a certain magic that happens when two harmonies truly lock in, and The Everly Brothers captured it.

Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings

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Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings are, in my humble opinion, the best duet partners of the 21st century. With Welch’s timeless alto and Rawlings’ versatile tenor, these singers can intertwine vocal ranges to the point where it can be difficult to know who is singing when. The longtime collaborators will provide harmonies on one another’s solo projects in addition to their duo releases. And with each new release, these two singers seem to meld more and more into one voice.

Morgane Stapleton

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In addition to being a successful songwriter in her own right, Morgane Stapleton also serves as the primary backing vocalist for her husband, Chris Stapleton. The husband-and-wife duo is one of the most beloved power couples in Nashville, and their intimate harmonies are just one way they developed that reputation. Male band leaders’ girlfriends and wives are often mockingly delegated to backup vocals and tambourine. I would argue that these are the two secret ingredients that separate an okay set from a great one.

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