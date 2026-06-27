6 Country Songs From the 1970s That Feature Some of the Best Songwriting in the Genre

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: in my humble opinion, some of the best music in the world stems from the 1970s. Across all genres and geographical locations, the music from this decade seems to have a timeless quality that no other musical era has been able to beat, and that includes 1970s country music.

Some of the best examples of country songwriting come from the 1970s, and these six songs are just a small sampling of proof.

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“Hello In There” by John Prine

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John Prine’s eponymous debut from 1971 was a masterclass in country music songwriting. While it’s hard to narrow down any one track from this no-skip album, “Hello In There” is certainly a worthy contender for this list of great 1970s country songwriting. The song is as devastating as it is empowering, reminding people that there is still a lively, spirited human beneath that aged exterior.

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton’s musical legacy continues to be defined by songs like “Jolene” decades later, and it’s easy to see why. Besides being a bona fide groove, the song takes on a unique perspective of a woman trying to level with the other woman. The narrator understands that it’s easy to fall in love with a woman like Jolene. But she begs Jolene not to pursue her husband because she can’t live without him.

“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn

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Loretta Lynn brought her own unique take on the female perspective with her radical 1975 track, “The Pill”. This was one of many controversial songs in Lynn’s career, pushing societal expectations that women would stay silent about birth control, let alone their sexuality. Lynn’s song flipped these stereotypes on their head, celebrating her freedom and independence that comes with contraception.

“Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” by Kris Kristofferson

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Kris Kristofferson proved that he had quite the penchant for wordsmithing with his 1971 track “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)”. “I have seen the morning burning golden on the mountain in the sky / aching with the feeling of the freedom of an eagle when she flies” immediately places the listener into the colorful, painfully romantic world of Kristofferson’s mind.

“Man In Black” by Johnny Cash

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Johnny Cash had no shortage of incredible songwriting feats under his belt by the 1970s, but his country music anthem for his stage persona is definitely one of his best. Cash lays out in plain English why, exactly, he’s called the Man in Black. And in doing so, the country music star makes a compelling case for his political, social, and moral beliefs, which were technically more liberal than some conservative pockets of the country music world.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels

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Wrapping up this list of incredible songwriting from 1970s country music is Charlie Daniels’ cinematic fiddle piece, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”. The way Daniels sets the scene between Johnny and the Devil lyrically is impressive. The way the entire band arranges the song around these two characters and their personalities is downright inspiring. If there were ever an example of expert-level sonic storytelling, it would be this classic 1979 track.

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