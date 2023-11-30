6 Luke Combs Collabs We Can’t Get Enough Of

It’s like Luke Combs was made in a country music laboratory. The genial songwriter and performer is a student of history, sings like a real-life angel from Montgomery, and wins country music awards left and right like he’s catching raindrops falling from the sky.

But Combs isn’t just known for his acclaimed solo work. He’s in fact collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, releasing songs with artists like Ed Sheeran, Eric Church, and Billy Strings. Below, we dive into our favorite Combs collabs that we just can’t get enough of.

1. “Life Goes On,” with Ed Sheeran

This song from the British-born Ed Sheeran was released in 2023. But on the same day as the solo single dropped, a duet with Combs also hit the airwaves, as Sheeran has recently stated he wants to transition into the world of country music. Check out the two chart-toppers performing together live at the 58th ACM Awards here below.

2. “The Great Divide,” with Billy Strings

This single released in 2021 by the standout bluegrass artist Billy Strings features Combs and between the two vocalists, there is enough vocal warbling and movement to satisfy even the thirstiest listener. Check out the Bluegrass tune below.

3. “Cold Beer Calling My Name” with Jameson Rodgers

This 2020 song was released on Jameson Rodgers debut LP, Bet You’re from a Small Town. Not quite a party anthem, this song is as catchy as any country offering. It’s about all the things you have to do in a day to get that end-of-the-day sense of relief. That time when you can finally relax and sip on a tall cold one. Check out the hit below.

4. “Without You,” with Amanda Shires

This song was released as a promo single in 2020 from the deluxe edition of Luke Combs’ studio album, What You See Is What You Get. (The deluxe edition was titled, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.) Here, Shires plays an emotive fiddle, bringing something of an elevated-yet-more-down-home feel to the country classic. Sometimes a guest feature doesn’t have to be a vocal one. Instead, it can soar in musical accompaniment.

5. “When It Rains It Pours” with Leon Bridges

A quick search on YouTube will reveal a tidy plethora of songs that feature the delectable singing voices of Combs and Texas-born Leon Bridges. “When It Rains It Pours,” originated as a single from Combs’ 2017 debut LP, This One’s for You. It’s a track the two have performed together several times, including on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CMT Crossroads.

6. “Does To Me,” with Eric Church

This song from the two country icons was released on Combs’ 2019 LP, What You See Is What You Get. The song is all about a hard-luck guy who in the end gets a bit lucky, like being the prom queen’s last resort for a date, and while the story might not mean much to most, it “does to me,” sings the artists.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images