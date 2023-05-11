LISTEN: Riley Green Releases New Rendition of “Different ‘Round Here” Featuring Luke Combs

Riley Green is a gift that keeps on giving. Just hours before the 2023 ACM Awards, the platinum-selling artist released a fresh version of his chart-topping track, “Different ‘Round Here.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The country heartthrob called in his good friend and tourmate, Luke Combs, to place his signature spin on the reflective track. When you first listen to the rendition—it sounds similar to the 2019 release, as it showcases Green’s recognizable Alabama twang. Before the bridge, a stirring electric guitar solo builds into Combs’ verse.

Easy’s at the end of a long day | Free’s how you feel not what you pay | Simple’s how we live, thanks is what we give | Roots in the ground’s why we stay, belts Combs. Brave is 18 wearin’ army green | Truth is in the words, in red we read | Proud is what you say about where you’re from.

Green effortlessly intertwines his vocals on the chorus, creating jaw-dropping harmonies that are stadium-ready. The two tossed around the idea of releasing a reimagined version while touring Canada in 2022.

“Ever since we originally released the song a few years ago, we have seen so many military families, athletes, and hard-working everyday people use the song in their own videos,” shared Green in a press release. “It has also been one of those songs that proud hometown fans sing along to the loudest, night after night. While up in Canada with Luke at the end of last year, we saw the same thing, and it felt right re-releasing it together.”

Green co-wrote the original track alongside frequent collaborators Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. It serves as the title track of his 2019 album, which also includes fan favorites – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “There Was This Girl,” “In Love By Now,” and “Get That Man A Beer.” Upon release, “Different ‘Round Here” was certified GOLD by the RIAA and has accumulated over a billion streams.

The latest edition with Combs is scheduled to impact Country radio on Monday, May 15.

Green is currently opening for Combs on his critically acclaimed world tour. Most recently, the two sold-out Nashville’s Nissan Stadium two nights in a row. While playing massive venues nationwide, Green will hold multiple headlining shows and make stops at notable festivals.

“Touring with Luke has been a great experience,” said Green. “Both of us got started in a lot of the same venues early on, and I’m excited to be out with him for more stadium shows this summer.”

“Different ‘Round Here” featuring Combs follows his songs “Raised Up Right,” “God Made A Good Ol’ Boy,” and No.1 hit “Half Of Me” with Thomas Rhett.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach