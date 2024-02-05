Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” Skyrockets Up the Charts After GRAMMYs Performance—Nearly 36 Years After Release

It’s safe to say that “Fast Car” is having a bit of a cultural moment. While Luke Combs’ cover proved to be insanely popular, the original is getting some love after an unforgettable GRAMMYs performance by Tracy Chapman and Combs.

Chapman’s “Fast Car” shot to No.1 on iTunes in the United States after the performance. This is particularly remarkable considering the song released nearly 36 years ago. The GRAMMYs marked a rare appearance for Chapman, who has mostly avoided the spotlight since retiring.

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” has reached #1 on US iTunes after a live performance with Luke Combs at the #GRAMMYs, nearly 36 years since release. pic.twitter.com/TqhgOnZluA — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) February 5, 2024

During his acceptance at the CMAs, Combs singled out exactly what the song meant to him and how honored he felt to bring praise to Chapman.

“This song has been a constant throughout my entire life, reminding me of moments with my dad. It’s the song I’ll play for my son, and it will undoubtedly be part of my own history. To think that it will now be synonymous with me is just insane, considering how much it has meant to me. So, I just want to say thank you and congratulations to her,” Combs said.

Tracy Chapman Is Honored by Luke Combs

Chapman praised Combs for his cover, and it’s apparent she felt the cover did her song justice enough to appear alongside Combs at the GRAMMYs.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’ ”

In a 2015 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Chapman said the song contained themes that were timeless.

“All I can say is that there are some themes that are timeless,” she shared. “There are some concerns that are universal. Everyone wants to be loved and everyone wants to feel like they belong somewhere in the world. Everyone wants to do something and feel like they have a sense of purpose. These are just the things that I think about and the things that make their way into my songwriting.”

However in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1988, Chapman denied the song being based on her own experience. Some feelings are just universal. That means she felt connected to some aspects of the song, without the tune being based on her life individually.

“They’re not, and they are,” she said. “They’re emotions I’ve felt but not always things I’ve been through.”

