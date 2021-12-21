Alan Jackson Shares Personal Egg Nog Recipe Just in Time for the Holidays

Caring is sharing. Alan Jackson is doing his part to bring some holiday cheer this Christmas season.

In a post on Instagram, the “Livin’ On Love” singer shared his personal recipe for Alan’s Egg Nog.

“Make some holiday cheer for your Christmas party with Alan’s Egg Nog, from, “Who Says You Can’t Cook It All – 2nd Edition”! 🎄,” the post read. “Share a picture and tag Alan if you make this delicious drink!”

Check out Jackson’s recipe below and indulge in some delicious egg nog this holiday, if you are inclined to drink like the Georgia native.

What you’ll need:

1 Pint Heavy Whipping Cream

1 1/4 Cups Sugar

6 Eggs

3/4 Cup Bourbon Whiskey

1/3 Cup Light Rum

1 Quart Whole Milk

What to do:

“Whip cream until stiff. Add 1/4 cup sugar. In another bowl, whip egg whites and 1/2 cup sugar until stiff. In a third larger bowl, whip egg yolks until creamy with 1/2 cup sugar. Add liquor to whipped egg yolk mixture. Stir in milk. Mix all ingredients together. Chill before serving. Top with a sprinkle of nutmeg.”

Sounds delicious!

The recipe is straight from the 2nd edition of Jackson’s cookbook, Who Says You Can’t Cook It All, which he released in 2009, (an updated version from his original 1994 release). The cookbook shares Jackson family recipes along with family photos over the years.

Enjoy!

Photo by Katie Kauss