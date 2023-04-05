Jennifer Lopez Launches Cocktail-in-a-Bottle Brand

Jennifer Lopez is joining the legion of artists with their own alcohol brands.

The multi-hyphenate star recently announced her latest venue, Delola. The cocktail-in-a-bottle brand is a lower-calorie alcohol option that is designed to make stirring up a good time a breeze. The three, ready-to-pour spritzes – the vodka-infused Bella Berry, the tequila-tinged Paloma Rosa, and the amaro-forward L’orange – will arrive this month.

The name Delola, which translates from Spanish to “from Lola,” is derived from a nickname of Lopez’s, she explained in her fan newsletter, On The JLo. “Lola is my more playful, carefree side,” she wrote. “She is the part of me that lets loose … because the truth is at heart, and I’ve been known to tell my friends this on occasion … ‘Just so you know I’m the girl who dances on the table. If that makes you uncomfortable, we can’t hang!'”

Not just the name, but the bottles themselves are designed as a tip-of-the-hat to Lopez’s life. The curved glass bottles are embossed with a motif styled like the Bronx crest, a nod to her humble beginnings, and the design also features lions as her and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, are both Leos.

With this brand, the artist set out to craft a drinking experience that matched her carefree side, providing an option with better ingredients and lower alcohol content. “Because having fun shouldn’t be hard,” she continued to detail the product in her newsletter. “Something that you could just pour over ice, right out of the bottle, ready to enjoy with some of my favorite flavors and natural botanicals like elderflower, berries, hibiscus, orange, and of course, passionfruit.”

The brand is a gluten-free, premium spirit-based craft option with a similar alcohol content to a glass of wine. “It’s a first-of-its-kind ready-to-enjoy cocktail that’s bubbly and yummy,” the star added.

