6 Songs That Show How Popular Country Music Was in 1975

The 1970s were a great time for country music. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, and several other major artists released iconic albums and songs. Additionally, legends like John Prine and Guy Clark released their debut albums. In short, it was a strong decade for the genre as a whole. However, few years have been as good for country music as 1975.

Rarely, a song will top the Hot Country Songs chart and become a hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. A song has to be massively successful to achieve that feat. So, it is even more uncommon to see a country song top both charts. In 1975, though, six country songs topped both charts.

“(Hey, Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” by B.J. Thomas

B.J. Thomas released “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” as a single from his album, Reunions. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart on May 17. However, weeks earlier, in mid-April, it topped the Hot 100, proving the massive popularity of country music in 1975.

“Before the Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender

Freddy Fender released “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” in January 1975, and it quickly became one of the biggest country hits of the first half of the year. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart on March 15 and held the top spot for two weeks. More than two months later, it topped the Hot 100 chart dated May 31.

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver

“Before the Next Teardrop Falls” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” together, are a great example of the popularity of country music in 1975. John Denver released the live version of the song as a single in March. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart on May 31. The next week, Denver knocked Freddy Fender out of the top spot on the Hot 100.

“I’m Sorry” by John Denver

John Denver topped the country music and all-genre charts twice in 1975. He released the song as a single from his hit album Windsong in July. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart on November 6. More than a month before it reached the summit of the country chart, it topped the Hot 100 on September 27.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” was the biggest country music crossover hit of 1975. He released the song in May, and it topped the Hot Country Songs chart for three weeks. It held the top spot for two weeks in August and returned to No. 1 in September. It started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart on September 6.

“Convoy” by C.W. McCall

C.W. McCall had a huge country music hit with “Convoy” at the end of 1975. He released it as a single from Black Bear Road in November, and it hit the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in December. It held the top spot for six consecutive weeks. While it was still ruling the country chart, the song topped the Hot 100 on January 10, knocking “Saturday Night” by Bay City Rollers off the summit.

