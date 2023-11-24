Dolly Parton Has Perfect Reaction to Her Cowboys Cheerleader-Themed Halftime Performance

On Thursday, millions of families around the country gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving. Tables were set, turkeys carved, and of course, televisions were primed for football. With the NFL taking over the day with three different matchups, it seemed that the highlight of the day had little to do with stats or Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eating turkey after defeating the Washington Commanders. Instead, all eyes were on country legend Dolly Parton and her halftime performance as she dazzled, stunned, and helped announce the 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff.

Dolly Parton Takes Over The NFL

At 77 years old, Parton proved age is just a number as she appeared on stage wearing a Cowboys cheerleader outfit bedazzled to the country star’s liking. Before she even launched into her famed song “Jolene”, the singer set the internet on fire with her iconic fashion style. Fans swooned over Parton’s outfit and performance as she also sang “9 to 5” and “We Are the Champions”. Referring to her as an icon, national treasure, and absolute legend, one fan insisted, “We are blessed to have Dolly Parton.”

While fans couldn’t get enough of Parton’s performance, it seemed that announcer Tony Romo, former quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, also had a hard time focusing on his job after the halftime show. He said, “She looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Even CBS commentator Jim Nantz discussed the powerful performance with Romo, saying, “She is absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure.”

Always Willing To Help Those In Need

Although Parton slayed the performance and gained a mountain of praise, she wasted no time taking to social media to announce her partnership with the Salvation Army. Always known for her efforts to help those in need, the singer posted a video on social media, promoting the Red Kettle Kickoff. Once again, the singer showcased her unique style as she wore a stunning Salvation Army outfit that simply sparkled.

I am so proud to have kicked off the giving season with my Red Kettle Kickoff performance! Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #RedKettleKickoff pic.twitter.com/cYVqleNsqp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 24, 2023

Besides wishing fans and viewers a Happy Thanksgiving, Parton wrote, “I am so proud to have kicked off the giving season with my Red Kettle Kickoff performance! Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long.”

While Parton’s performance is easily a Thanksgiving highlight, the first Red Kettle Kickoff happened in 1997 with another country star helping bring awareness to the campaign. And that honor went to none other than Reba McEntire.

(Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings)