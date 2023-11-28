Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Turned Down the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dolly Parton recently performed during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game halftime show. She was there to help kick off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. Her performance had fans everywhere talking. Some were wondering why they hadn’t seen Parton perform during a Super Bowl halftime show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Parton is a country music icon. However, her acclaim doesn’t stop there. She’s a household name, even among those who aren’t fans of the genre. As a result, it seems natural to have her perform during the NFL’s biggest game. However, that has never happened. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, she explained why. Spoiler alert: it isn’t because she hasn’t been invited.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Lights Up Twitter Following NFL Halftime Show in Dallas]

“Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times,” Parton said of the Super Bowl Halftime show. “I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it,” she revealed. The “Jolene” singer went on to say that she didn’t think she could handle a production that big at the time.

“When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. “I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have,” she added. “I think, at the time, that’s what I was thinking.”

Last week, Parton took on a huge production during her Thanksgiving halftime show. Dressed in a modified Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit, she dazzled the crowd and fans watching at home with her performance. At the same time, a Super Bowl halftime show would fit with Parton’s career plans.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Retires from Touring—“I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again”]

Last year, she spoke with Pollstar and stated that she was retiring from touring. “I do not think I will ever tour again,” she said. “But I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then—maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival,” she added. “I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

What could be more special than a show during the biggest, most-watched NFL game of the year? Time will tell if football fans get to see Parton light up the field during the Big Game.

(Featured Image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)