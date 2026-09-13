61 Years Ago Today, Buck Owens Reigned at No. 1 With the Ultimate “Freight Train” Album Named After a Gas Station Slogan

Named for his adopted California hometown, Buck Owens cultivated the “Bakersfield sound” — or, as he preferred to call it, “freight train music.” Relying heavily on electric instruments and other rock-and-roll influences, the “Bakersfield sound” sprang up in opposition to the sleeker “Nashville sound” that ruled the country charts in the late 1950s.

On this day (September 13) in 1965, Owens sat atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail. More than six decades later, many still consider it the quintessential “Bakersfield sound” record.

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Buck Owens Had a Successful Year

The country albums chart belonged to Buck Owens in 1965. Indeed, looking back at the listings for that year will reveal that the “Act Naturally” crooner’s biggest competition was none other than himself.

Owens ruled the charts from January through July, spending 13 weeks at number one with I Don’t Care. He replaced himself in April with I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail, which also spent 13 weeks on top until Connie Smith displaced it with her self-titled debut album.

The week of September 13, 1965, I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail returned for another two-week reign at number one. The country singer would return to that spot one more time before year’s end with Before You Go.

The Title Track Gave Owens His Only Top 40 Hit

Buck Owens co-wrote “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” with Harlan Howard.

According to the liner notes for The Buck Owens Collection: 1959-1990, the two were facing writer’s block until Owens saw an Esso gas station sign. The slogan it bore gave him an idea: “Put a tiger in your tank.”

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In addition to topping the country songs chart, “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” peaked at number 25 on the pop chart. Surprisingly, it marked the only top 40 hit of Owens’ career.

Don Rich’s Influence

In a review for AllMusic, Cub Koda described I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail as Buck Owens’ “Bakersfield honky tonk sound at the height of its freight-train rumbling powers.”

[RELATED: Born 97 Years Ago Today in the Lone Star State, the Bakersfield Sound Pioneer Who Scored 21 No. 1 Hits and Changed Country Music]

Don Rich’s unmistakable Telecaster riffs permeate the album, shining on tracks like “Wham Bam” and a duet cover of Chuck Berry’s “Memphis”.

Rich was Owens’ longtime friend and collaborator until his tragic death in a 1974 motorcycle accident at age 32.

Featured image by Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images