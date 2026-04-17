66 Years Ago, Jim Reeves Was at No. 1 for the Final Time in His Life With One of the Biggest Hits in Country Music History

On this day (April 17) in 1960, Jim Reeves was in the 10th week of a 14-week run at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with “He’ll Have to Go.” At the time, it was the longest-running No. 1 on the country chart. It also crossed over to the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 2. Later, it was named the No. 2 song of the year by Billboard. Unfortunately, it was also Reeves’ final single to reach the top of the chart before he died in a plane crash in 1964.

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Reeves knew this song would be a hit before he recorded it. However, not everyone agreed with him. Written by the husband and wife duo of Joe and Audrey Allison, rockabilly singer Billy Brown was the first to record “He’ll Have to Go.” Reeves wanted to record it immediately, but others told him to hold off and see if Brown’s release became a hit.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1964, Jim Reeves Was on a Seven-Week Run Atop the Country Chart More Than a Month After His Death]

“This is going to be the big one,” Reeves said at the time. “No matter what I’ve done in the past, or ever will do, ‘He’ll Have to Go’ is going to be the one that will live on.” He wasn’t wrong. It became a huge hit. But first, another song had to fail.

Initially, his label, RCA Victor, released “He’ll Have to Go” as the B-side to “In a Mansion Stands My Love.” The music-loving public proved Reeves right when the A-side failed to gain traction and DJs started spinning the B-side.

Jim Reeves Was Right

The consolidated country chart that is now the Hot Country Songs chart has gone through many changes over the years. Previously, multiple charts tracked in-store sales, jukebox spins, and radio play. As the 1950s drew to a close, Billboard combined the charts. The result was the Hot C&W Sides chart. It ran for the first time in January 1959. Ray Price’s “City Lights” was the first to top the chart.

That year, two songs tied for the longest-running No. 1. Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans” and “The Three Bells” by The Browns both held the top spot for 10 consecutive weeks. The next year, Jim Reeves set a new record when “He’ll Have to Go” reigned for 14 weeks.

Hank Locklin tied the record when his “Please Help Me, I’m Falling” became a 14-week No. 1. They remained tied until October 19, 1963. That day, Buck Owens’ “Love’s Gonna Live Here” started a run of 16 consecutive weeks at No. 1, setting a record that would stand for nearly 50 years.

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