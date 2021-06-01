‘6locc 6a6y’ Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20

Rapper Lil Loaded (real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson), whose “6locc 6a6y” went viral in 2019, has died. His death has been ruled a suicide, as confirmed by attorney Ashkan Mehryari in an email to Billboard.

Lil Loaded was arrested last summer in connection with the murder of Khalil Walker and was expected to make an appearance today (June 1) in court. Initially, he was charged for murder, and earlier this year, he was given an indictment of manslaughter.

Originally from San Bernardino, California, Lil Loaded then called Dallas home for most of his childhood. Calling upon such musical influences as Michael Jackson, Lil Wayne, and Tupac, he quickly began carving out quite a unique lane for himself. Breakout hit “6locc 6a6y,” now nearing 46 million streams on Spotify, was recently certified gold by the RIAA, as of May 25.

In making the streaming smash, Lil Loaded scoured YouTube and was “listening to beats” when he “came across that Tommy Franco beat. I was just like, ‘Dang, it’s hard.’ I was really looking for a little baby beat, but it ended up being a chopper beat,” he said upon its release. “I wasn’t really drawn to chopper beats at first just because I don’t like how simple the instruments are. But that one just, it went crazy to me. And I was rapping to it, and then I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to go to the studio and do it,’ because I don’t write. I just freestyle.”

“6locc 6a6y” anchored his debut record of the same name in 2019. He issued two more records, A Demon in 6lue and Criptape, both released in 2020.