Brett Young Books The Weekends Tour 2021

Ahead of the release of his new record, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days (out Friday, June 4), Brett Young has revealed a 33-date tour, set to kick off September 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. Openers include Maddie & Tae and Filmore—with Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti on select shows (as noted below).

“Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won’t ever take for granted,” Young says in a press statement. “It’s emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the fans! I can’t wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we’ve been working on.”

Weekends Look a Little Different These Days serves as the followup to Ticket to L.A., released back in 2018. The new record is sampled with singles “Not Yet” and “You Got Away with It.” In a recent conversation with Kelleigh Bannen, Young reflected about the new music. “With every new project, the goal is to kind of try to make it a reflection of what’s going on in your life currently,” he said, “because you don’t get one-on-one face time with each person that comes to a show, so I’ve always felt like, in order for me to feel connected onstage, I need to be as authentically myself when writing these songs.”

Check out the tour dates below.

Sept. 11 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas**

Sept. 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas**

Sept. 16 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

Sept. 23 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater***

Sept. 24 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 1 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

Oct. 2 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Avila Beach Resort

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union**

Oct. 8 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort**

Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Red Rock Casino Resort Spa**

Oct. 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater “formerly Rabobank Theater”**

Oct. 13 – Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**

Oct. 14 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**

Oct. 16 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre**

Oct. 18 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre**

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Oct. 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex***

Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 5 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Nov. 6 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theater

Nov. 11 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 413 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort

Nov. 18 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium**

Nov. 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 – Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Dec. 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**



** Matt Ferranti Support

*** Ryan Hurd & Filmore Support