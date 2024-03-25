‘American Idol’ Fans Raise Questions as Reality Star’s Daughter Heads to Hollywood

Reality worlds collided on American Idol during Sunday’s (March 24) episode. Camila Galavis, daughter of The Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis, made her case to become the next Idol. The then 14-year-old advanced with her rendition of “Rabia” by Venezuelan singer-songwriter Joaquina. With Camila headed to Hollywood, fans have lots to say about it.

‘American Idol’ Judge Says “The Right Producer” Could Make Camila Successful

Juan Pablo first appeared on viewers’ screens in 2013, as a contestant on the ninth season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. The next year, the former professional soccer player then headlined season 18 of The Bachelor. On Sunday, the proud dad watched his daughter punch her ticket to Hollywood.

Camila sang directly to her dad, who sat beside the piano during her audition. She said his presence made her “feel a little more comfortable.”

The high school freshman scored a yes from judge Katy Perry and a no from Lionel Richie. It all came down to judge Luke Bryan.

Like Perry, the “Drunk on You” singer pointed out Camila’s “youthful” voice. “I just don’t know if it’s ready yet,” he said. “I think the right producer right now could take your voice and cut a hit album on you… But in this competition, I think you’re gonna get swallowed up a little bit.”

Ultimately, Bryan decided to push Camila through thanks to her “radio tone.”

Regardless of what fans might say, there’s no denying Camila’s vocals were fairly impressive for a high school freshman.

Fans React to ‘The Bachelor’s’ Daughter’s Audition

While some American Idol viewers were happy to see Camila advance, others believed her father’s presence provided more than just a confidence boost.

“14-year-old nepo babies can get a golden ticket but what about Keegan James who has more personality and charm,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. Another user wrote, “camila [is a] no for me.. but they will advance her since daddy been on [an] ABC show.

Camila’s audition sparked comparisons to a pair of fellow teenage contestants. Mia Matthews, 18, auditioned with younger sister Jacy, 17. The Alabama sisters also had a parent in the audition room. Their mother Tara was overcome with emotion as she watched her daughters audition separately.

Jacy went first with Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” Mia followed with “No Place That Far” by Sara Evans.

Bryan was immediately skeptical of the sisters’ “quiet and timid” delivery. “You guys are 17 and 18, so I don’t know if it’s time for y’all to get into this mix of voices yet,” the country star said. “I think it’s not quite all the way there yet.

ain’t no way they’re gonna say no to these sisters, but said yes to juan pablo’s daughter…….. #americanidol — darcy jade (@darcjade) March 25, 2024

Some American Idol viewers called judges out for using the Matthews’ youth against them when he waved Camila through. “Making such a WEIRD argument when they just spent the past 30 minutes putting through 14-, 15-, and 16-year-olds,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Juan Pablo’s daughter went through, y’all better send these sisters to Hollywood or I’m screaming RIGGED.



Bryan ultimately said no to Jacy, but yes to her older sister. Richie cast opposite votes. Perry saved both sisters with a “yes.”

Featured image by Bryan Steffy/WireImage