7 Unconventional Songs About Birthdays

Happy Birthday to You / Happy Birthday to You / Happy Birthday Dear (insert name) / Happy Birthday to You.

Sure, there’s nothing wrong with the traditional celebratory sing-along “Happy Birthday to You,” first published in 1893, but sometimes birthdays need a bit more oomph, and are tied to some deeper narratives.

Over time, artists have reinterpreted the meaning behind a birthday. Lesley Gore wanted to cry on her birthday over lost love in her 1963 hit “It’s My Party.” In 1972, Don McLean wrote a “Birthday Song” for an unrequited love. Sufjan Stevens pondered mortality with his 2004 song “Happy Birthday,” while Rihanna (“Birthday Cake”) and Jeremiah (“Birthday Sex”) just wanted to sex things up on their special day.

Here’s a look at seven songs linked to birthdays—and more.

1. “It’s My Party,” Lesley Gore (1963)

Written by Walter Gold, John Gluck Jr., Herb Weiner, Seymour Gottlieb

Before releasing her anthem for female empowerment, “You Don’t Own Me,” Gore unveiled a more lovelorn pop classic. Released when Gore was just 17, “It’s My Party” went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts and tells the heartbreaking story of a teenage girl who loses her boyfriend Johnny on her birthday.

Nobody knows where my Johnny has gone

But Judy left the same time

Why was he holding her hand

When he’s supposed to be mine?

It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

2. “Happy Birthday,” Loretta Lynn (1965)

Written by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn wasn’t sticking around to bake a birthday cake for her man, while he was out with another woman. Instead, she went out herself on her 1965 song “Happy Birthday,” from her 1964 album Songs From My Heart. Along with wishing him a Happy Birthday, she also wishes him a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

Well I know where you’re going and who’s gonna meet you there

I know how late you’ll be coming home but guess who doesn’t care

Tonight I’ll step out too and since I won’t be here

Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

My best wishes may be early but I’m not sticking around

To bake a cake for your birthday while you’re out turnin’ around

She can help you celebrate may she bring you lots of cheer

Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

3. “Birthday,” the Beatles (1968)

Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

Of all the birthday songs on the list, the Beatles‘ “Birthday” may have the most conventional sentiment. Picked up by electric guitar, “Birthday” opens side three of the White Album, and was the Beatles’ more upbeat interpretation of the celebratory song. In 2010, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr performed the song at Starr’s 70th birthday celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

You say it’s your birthday

It’s my birthday too, yeah

They say it’s your birthday

We’re gonna have a good time

I’m glad it’s your birthday

Happy birthday to you

4. “Happy Birthday,” Stevie Wonder (1980)

Written by Stevie Wonder

In 1980, Stevie Wonder recorded “Happy Birthday” to lobby for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, January 15, to become a designated national holiday. He spent years advocating for the holiday and helped organize a rally in Washington, D.C. on King’s birthday in 1981. Wonder played a key role on January 15 becoming an official national holiday in 1983.

“I had a vision of the Martin Luther King birthday as a national holiday,” Wonder said in 1986. “I mean, I saw that. I imagined it. I wrote about it because I imagined it and I saw it and I believed it. So I just kept that in my mind till it happened.”

I just never understood

How a man who died for good

Could not have a day that would

Be set aside for his recognition

Because it should never be

Just because some cannot see

The dream as clear as he

That they should make it become an illusion

And we all know everything

That he stood for time will bring

For in peace, our hearts will sing

Thanks to Martin Luther King

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday

5. “Happy Birthday,” Altered Images (1981)

Written by Altered Images’ Clare Grogan, Jim McKinven, Tony McDaid, Johnny McElhone, Tich Anderson

The Scottish new wave band Altered Images loved birthdays so much, they named their 1981 debut Happy Birthday. The title track, produced by Martin Charles Rushent (The Human League, The Buzzcocks), peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart and became the band’s biggest hit.

Though the lyrics are abstract, it does hint at not being very keen on surprise birthday parties — I got such a fright / Seeing them in my dark cupboard with my great big cake.

If they were me, if they were me

And I was you and I was you –

If they were me, if they were me

And I was you and I was you –

If they were me and I was you

Would you have liked a present too?

Happy, happy birthday in a hot bath

To those nice, nice nights

I remember always, always I got such a fright

Seeing them in my dark cupboard with my great big cake

6. “Unhappy Birthday,” The Smiths (1987)

Written by Morrissey and Johnny Marr

The Smiths wanted nothing more than to wish an “Unhappy Birthday” to someone deserving of it. Unraveling their twisted wishes, Morrissey sings I’ve come to wish you an unhappy birthday,

‘Cause you’re evil. To this day, the recipient of the song, off the band’s fourth and final album, Strangeways, Here We Come, is still unknown.

I’ve come to wish you an unhappy birthday

I’ve come to wish you an unhappy birthday

‘Cause you’re evil

And you lie

And if you should die

I may feel slightly sad

But I won’t cry

Loved and lost

And some may say

When usually it’s nothing

Surely you’re happy

It should be this way

7. “In Da Club,” 50 Cent (2003)

Written by 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Mike Elizondo

Fast forward to 2003, and 50 Cent knows how to throw a party, whether it’s your birthday or not. “That’s just the first thing that came to mind,” said 50 Cent. “When you think of the night club, even the ladies, when y’all go to night clubs, when you go with your girlfriend and it’s her birthday, you go with intentions to have a good time regardless to who’s there.”

Released on 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, “In Da Club” was co-written with Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo, who also produced the track. The song was originally written for Eminem’s 8 Mile soundtrack but was later offered to 50 Cent.



“In Da Club” was 50 Cent’s debut release and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and other charts.

Go, shorty

It’s your birthday

We gon’ party like it’s your birthday

We gon’ sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday

And you know we don’t give a fuck it’s not your birthday

Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns