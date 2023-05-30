Billie Eilish Claps Back at Fans Calling Her a “Sellout” for Feminine Fashion Choices

Music fans have witnessed Billie Eilish’s fashion sense change over the years. While many praise her now feminine style, others have vocalized their concerns.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “bad guy” singer turned to social media over the weekend to address critics commenting on her recent looks. Earlier this month, the GRAMMY Award winner sported an all-black Simone Rocha ensemble that featured delicate beading and a tight corset at the 2023 Met Gala, while she wore a pretty pink ball gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe in 2021.

Eilish’s most recent looks are far from the monochromatic get-ups she wore when she first broke into the industry with her debut single “Ocean Eyes.”

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” explained the singer on her Instagram story. “Now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.”

She continued to call the naysayers “idiots” and “bozos.”

The hitmaker used her powerful platform to stand with women who want to express themselves through fashion.

“FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right??” she added. “Believe it or not, women could be interested in multiple things. Also, that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! Insane right? Who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Over a blurry photo of herself she concluded her rant with, “Suck my absolute c –– and b –– you women hating a–– weirdos.”

The multi-platinum artist has addressed similar criticism before. When she first began playing around with her appearance, Eilish told Elle Magazine that she had lost 100,000 social media followers. After sharing snapshots wearing form-fitting clothes that displayed her female figure, trolls flooded her comments.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she said, referring to her old style. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs.”

Madonna previously spoke out about Eilish’s fashion transformation and the double standard within the music industry.

“The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories,” the icon told the publication. “You’re either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice, and God bless her for that—after all, she’s been a teenager all this time. [But] if she wants to turn around and take photographs where she is portrayed as a feminine woman, showing her body in a way that she hasn’t in the past, then why should she be punished for it? Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this.”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images