8 Anthems for Celebrating Pride Month

Happy Pride Month!

It’s that time of year when designated celebrations of LGBTQ+ identities pop up en masse all over the country and global community. And while we will always strive to remember the history of this community, this month shines a particularly bright light on all of its milestones. So, in an attempt to soundtrack Pride Month, we’ve listed just a few of our favorite LGBTQ+ anthems below.

“Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

The 2015 song by triple threat entertainer Hayley Kiyoko has been breaking walls down and explaining that romantic relationships between women are nothing new. Kiyoko herself identifies as lesbian and has frequently advocated for LGBT rights.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s sexual orientation was often a source of chatter, usually as a result of his flamboyant stage presence and dress. It’s partially what was so captivating about the singer/songwriter—he was unapologetically, unabashedly himself. And his story shines through in his songwriting. I’m traveling at the speed of light/ I wanna make a supersonic man out of you.

“Boyfriend” by Dove Cameron

Cameron’s viral track, “Boyfriend,” is a queer love story that went viral. Read our interview with Cameron about “Boyfriend” HERE.

“HIM” by Sam Smith

“That song is a coming-out song from a boy to his dad,” Smith told NME in 2017. “It’s just a general story. It’s not my story. I wanted to make that song for my community, for the LGBT community.”

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

Since 2011 when the song was released, “Born This Way” has been a song that empowers the LGBTQ+ community. Gaga herself has long been considered a gay icon. I’m beautiful in my way ’cause God makes no mistakes/ I’m on the right track, baby, I was born this way.

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross

It’s bubbly and gets right to the point; it’s “I’m Coming Out” by R&B songstress Diana Ross. Years after its release in 1980, songwriter Nile Rodgers confirmed that the track was written with the LGBTQ+ community in mind. Rodgers had been inspired after seeing drag queens dressed as Ross in New York.

“Elton’s Song” by Elton John

“It was the first gay song that I actually recorded as a homosexual song,” John told Rolling Stone. The 1981 track is both mournful and beautiful in a way that only The Rocket Man can convey.

“Girls / Girls / Boys” by Panic! At the Disco

But girls love girls and boys/ And love is not a choice, frontman Brendon Urie sings on the track. It’s been described as a racy and alluring song, and maybe that’s part of why we like it.

