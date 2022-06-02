Gospel Singer Deborah McCrary of The McCrary Sisters Dies at 67

Deborah McCrary, of the Nashville gospel group The McCrary Sisters, passed away on Wednesday, June 1. She was 67. No cause of death was given.

“It is with deep sorry that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah,” The McCrary Sisters shared in a statement.

Deborah was known for her shining smile and for her deep vocals.

The McCrary Sisters are the daughters of Reverend Sam McCrary, a former Baptist preacher, who formed The Fairfield Four, another gospel group. As individuals, the sisters performed with legendary artists, such as Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes, and Stevie Wonder. Deborah herself has performed with Elvis, Isaac Hayes, and Ray Stevens. And, as a teenager, she sang in the BCM Mass Choir, a multi Grammy-nominated gospel choir. Finally, the sisters banded together, took after their father, and formed their own gospel quartet.

The group was formed in 2010 with Deborah’s fellow sisters Beverly, Regina, and Alfreda. They released four studio albums: Our Journey (2010), All the Way (2013), Let’s Go (2015), and A Very McCrary Christmas (2019). Along with their four studio albums, they also released one live album in 2017 titled Live. Their most recent single is their rendition of “Amazing Grace,” which came out around a year ago.

Together, the sisters also have collaborated with several different artists. They also provided background vocals for Carrie Underwood’s Storyteller in the song “Choctaw County Affair” and on the song “Do Right By Me” on Margo Price’s All American Made (2017). They recently sang on the song “All of the Women” off of Allison Russell’s album Outside Child in 2021.

The McCrary Sisters performed at major festivals and events like the CMAs, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and on CMT, BET, and SNL.

Photo courtesy of Marushka Media