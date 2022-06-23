8 Reba McEntire Duets You Didn’t Know You Loved

Is there anyone else who screams country more than Reba McEntire?

Whether she’s singing her hit “Fancy” or acting on her show Reba, the artist is a mainstay when it comes to down-home American sensibilities.

But McEntire has done even more than just release solo material. She’s featured many artists, and been featured on many artists’ songs.

Here we will dive into eight such tracks—songs that involve McEntire that you may not have known, until now, that you loved with your whole heart.

So, without further ado, let’s explore eight duets with Reba McEntire.

1. Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson – “Because Of You”

In this duet, McEntire, and Clarkson tug at your heartstrings. Because of you I never strayed too far from the sidewalk, they sing in big-voiced unison. Is there a better pairing of country voices? Perhaps not. Check out their work together below.

2. Thomas Rhett with Keith Urban, Chris Tomlin, Hillary Scott, and Reba McEntire—”Be a Light”

A star-studded cast! This song calls for its listeners to do well, to do right, and to, well, be a light. It can be hard to do what’s right—we seem to learn that day in and day out. But here are some of our favorite voices to tell us, it’s okay, stay straight, do right. When you do somebody wrong, make it right, they sing.

3. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton—”Does He Love You”

What do you get when the “Fancy” and “Jolene” singers get together? That’s right, glamorous musicianship. Here, McEntire and Parton join together over this slow, thoughtful piano ballad. The two are like queens sitting on parallel thrones. It’s a joy to behold them together on this 2021 remake track.

4. Reba McEntire and Vince Gill—”The Heart Won’t Lie”

Rounding out the first half of our Reba duets list, “The Heart Won’t Lie” showcases McEntire’s knack for swelling, sweeping vocals that both fill your spirit and make you question the world at large. Her songs are instructive and poignant. This one is at the top of that list, to be sure. Check out the duet with the songwriter and performer Vince Gill below.

5. Caylee Hammack and Reba McEntire—”Redhead”

A shorter, playful tune, this song “Redhead” brings a smile to your lips and a tap to your toes. It’s about the fiery nature of those with crimson crops on their head tops. Hammack soars on this song and it’s made that much better thanks to the reverberating vocals from the star that is McEntire.

6. Reba McEntire and Lauren Daigle—”Back to God”

Slowing it down on this track, McEntire and Daigle bring out the acoustic to tell us all to reflect on what’s important: mother’s words, scripture, and connection with other good people. These are the gifts that music can bring us and McEntire knows this to be sure.

7. Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire—”Dear Rodeo”

An homage to the tried and true past time, but also a metaphor for a life lived. The song, “Dear Rodeo,” is an anthem for the south, for farmland, and for finding a bit of joy in a world that can induce jaded feelings and a keen sense of the ups and downs. But thank goodness there are balms like this song amidst it all.

8. Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire—”Cowgirls Don’t Cry”

A fun jaunt that takes a bit of a page out of the movie line “There’s no crying in baseball,” this track tells us that cowgirls don’t cry. They’re tough. They ride horses. They climb high in the saddle. In a way, they’re the best of us: sweet, loving, and strong. Check out their anthem below, complete with slide guitars and harmonies from Brooks & Dunn and Reba.