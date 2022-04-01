Silk Sonic Doesn’t Want You on Your Phone During Upcoming Shows

Silk Sonic was one of the bright spots of 2021 and remains one going into 2022.

The band, which is fronted by entertainers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has a number of gigs set in Las Vegas this spring and summer. But if you’re headed to a show, don’t rely on being able to be on your cell phone during it.

Chances are, fans attending the show have received an email like this from Ticketmaster, which reads:

“Attention Fans!

“This message is being sent on behalf of Park MGM Ticket Office regarding your upcoming event.

“Silk Sonic

“Dolby Live at Park MGM

“Thursday, March 31, 2022

“Door Time: 7:30PM

“Phone-Free Experience:

“Silk Sonic will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all devices will be secured in YONDR pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones and can access their phones during the show at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in YONDR pouches before returning to the performance space.

“Anyone seen using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out of the venue. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.”

While the smooth, R&B group is not the only band to make these arrangements, they are certainly one of the most notable. It makes sense, too. Phones have run rampant at shows (and in life in general) and can even hurt the viewing experience for fans.

Phones can be in the way of concert-goers behind those using them (if they’re held up in the air for recording) and can also spoil surprises for future concert goers if a given song or performance is put online that would otherwise be a surprise for future gigs.

We applaud Silk Sonic!

The band also announced recently that it will be taking its talent to the Grammy Awards this weekend, opening the show with a live performance from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Silk Sonic announced as much on social media, recently, taking to Twitter to write: “We’re opening the Grammys on Sunday”