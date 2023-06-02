Bad Bunny Recalls Summers In Puerto Rico after Pepsi Commercial Cameo

Bad Bunny – born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – is the face of Pepsi’s new summer campaign. The commercial finds the Puerto Rican hitmaker splashing into the warmer season as a lifeguard.

The Dave Meyers and Mia Barnes-directed commercial uses Bad Bunny’s energetic single “Where She Goes” to promote the beverage. The 30-minute clip showcases sun-kissed bums drained from the summer heat, but once the artist cracks open a bottle of Pepsi, the pool becomes alive again.

The summer-centric clip is part of the company’s “Press Play On Summer” campaign with Apple Music. The movement offers subscribers three months of free and unlimited music on the streaming platform. Bad Bunny is the perfect man to promote the limited offer, as he was the world’s most-streaming artist.

While Pepsi may taste like solstice to some, Bad Bunny caught up with PEOPLE to reveal what his summer season looked like in Puerto Rico growing up. The chart-topping artist was born and raised in the United States territory.

“I have so many memories of the highways in Puerto Rico, of my house on the west side of Puerto Rico, and listening to music,” recalled the 29-year-old to the outlet. “I was always such a freak that made playlists,” he added.

Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music weren’t relevant at the time, leaving him to become creative. He vividly remembers burning CDs that would align with his father’s interests and musical palette.

“When I was little, and platforms didn’t exist, and there was no way to make a playlist, I found a way,” declared the hitmaker. “I would buy the CDs, and I would create playlists on the CDs, and I would collect different types of music. And It was always about pleasing my dad.”

Music played a vital role in Bad Bunny’s upbringing. The musician said he is flushed with memories whenever he returns to the island.

“I have so many memories through those highways, listening to these CDs and these playlists that I would create,” he explained. “And still, every time I go to the west of Puerto Rico, I get flashbacks from those moments, and it feels good.”

The vocalist mentioned that his summertime playlist offers various tracks that pair well with his ever-changing moods.

“I love everything. It depends on the time and day. On a Sunday in the afternoon, I like to put on a little salsita. If It’s nighttime, I like to listen to a little bit of reggaeton, the old and the new. It all depends on the mood.”

“Where She Goes” is Bad Bunny’s latest release. Upon impact, the track peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation