’90s Country Star Breaks Down in Tears as He Accompanies His Son to His ‘American Idol’ Audition

It’s safe to say talent runs in the family. On the latest episode of American Idol, ’90s country star Marty Brown accompanied his 22-year-old son, Christian Brown, to his audition for the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

As soon as the father-son duo walked into the audition room, judge Luke Bryan recognized the elder Brown. Listeners would best know Marty for his song, “I’m from the Country.”

The Browns performed a duet version of the hit track for Bryan and his fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood.

After that, it was time for Christian’s audition. The Kentucky-based delivery driver revealed he was going to sing “Wildest Dreams.” It’s a special song to Christian, as his dad wrote it about his love for his kids.

“I’m going to be singing for my dad,” Christian said. “It’s my way of telling him I love him too. I would not be where I am today without him.”

Christian Brown Moves His Dad to Tears on American Idol

Marty was one proud dad after Christian’s incredible performance. He even exclaimed “that’s my boy!” as he wiped away tears.

“It’s gotta make you proud to watch your boy do that,” Bryan remarked, before Richie quipped, “I could take both of them on the road right now and make a lot of money.”

Underwood went on to compliment Christian’s “surprising range,” stating, “You hit a high note where I was like, ‘Where’d that come from?’ That’s a weapon in your arsenal for sure.”

“You’ve definitely got all the tools to see some rounds in this competition,” Bryan added. “… I want to see you go after that, [and] I want to see you grow.”

With that, the judges all voted to award Christian a Golden Ticket. With Christian’s ticket to Hollywood Week secured, Marty told the camera that his son’s success was a dream come true for him too.

“He made me feel like I was 22 again,” Marty said after his son’s successful audition. “… It’s just a moment that we will have forever in our lives together as father and son.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless