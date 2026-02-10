Luke Bryan Get’s “Full Body Chills” from Trew the Star’s Incredible ‘American Idol’ Audition

Trew the Star just did his mom proud. The 24-year-old Alabama singer impressed judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood on the latest episode of American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a package that aired ahead of his audition, Trew recalled watching American Idol with his mom as a kid. He also revealed that the show was his first entry into music.

While that was a happy memory, Trew’s childhood was a hard one, as his mom struggled with addiction and his family had a hard time staying afloat.

Though his mom eventually got clean, she died in 2022.

“I had just started to understand at that time and I had just started to forgive her for a lot of things that we went through as kids,” Trew told the Idol cameras through tears. “… For me it’s about more than auditioning, it’s about my family, showing them you can do anything that you put your mind to.”

Trew the Star Covers Sam Cooke on American Idol

For his big moment, Trew decided to perform Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love.” The judges were incredibly moved by Trew’s showing, so much so that Richie came out from behind the table to hug the singer.

“You have a commanding voice, but I think my favorite part was your delivery,” Underwood said. “… You were just delivering a story to us and it was very believable.”

As for Bryan, he told Trew, “It was the first time in three days that I’ve had full body chills the whole time. I thought it was just so real and genuine. I just cheer for you.”

Richie agreed, and even told the contestant, “We have been waiting on you.”

After Trew’s family made their way into the audition room, the judges revealed that he’d earned his ticket to Hollywood Week.

“I think they’re just really proud of me, and I know my mom is watching,” Trew told the cameras, before holding up his Golden Ticket and declaring, “This is hope.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless